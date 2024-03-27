WoW: The War Within Farseer Shaman Hero Talents guide

World of Warcraft: The War Within is set to release later this year, and one of the new systems being introduced is Hero Talents. Blizzard revealed one of those ahead of time: the Farseer Shaman, which looks like an interesting variation on the class theme.

Hero Talents are being brought in to augment the existing talent system in World of Warcraft. As with the original setup, these new talents are tied to class specializations, with the intention of maintaining endgame viability across all options.

Each class has three Hero Talent trees to choose from, with each player able to choose between two of those depending on their current specialization. Druids and Demon Hunters are the exceptions to this rule, with four and two, respectively.

Read on for all of the currently available information on the Farseer Shaman archetype.

Farseer Shaman full Hero Talent tree explained

All of the currently revealed Hero Talent trees follow the same format. A Keystone Talent at the start of the tree sets its overall direction. In between, three rows of talents allow for greater customization across the board, before a Capstone Talent marks its overall conclusion.

Farseer Shaman Keystone Hero Talent

Call of the Ancestors: Primordial Wave (Elemental) or Unleash Life (Restoration) calls an Ancestor to your side for 6 seconds. Whenever you cast a healing or damaging spell, the Ancestor will cast a similar spell.

Farseer Shaman first-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Latent Wisdom and Ancient Fellowship

Latent Wisdom: Your Ancestors’ spells are 20% more powerful.

Your spells are 20% more powerful. Ancient Fellowship: Ancestors have a 15% chance to call another Ancestor when they expire.

Choice Node: Heed My Call and Routine Communication

Heed My Call: Ancestors last an additional 2 seconds.

Ancestors last an additional 2 seconds. Routine Communication: Lava Burst casts have an 8% chance to call an Ancestor (Elemental). Riptide has a 15% chance to call an Ancestor (Restoration).

casts have an 8% chance to call an (Elemental). has a 15% chance to call an (Restoration). Elemental Reverb: Lava Burst gains an additional charge and deals 5% increased damage (Elemental). Riptide gains an additional charge and heals for 5% more (Restoration).

Farseer Shaman second-row Hero Talents

Offering from Beyond: When an Ancestor is called, they reduce the cooldown of Fire Elemental and Storm Elemental by 10 seconds (Elemental) or Riptide by 2 seconds (Restoration).

Primordial Capacity: Increases your maximum Maelstrom by 25 (Elemental). Increases your maximum mana by 5% (Restoration).

Spiritwalker’s Momentum: Using spells with a cast time increases the duration of Spiritwalker’s Grace and Spiritwalker’s Aegis by 1 second, up to a maximum of 4 seconds.

Farseer Shaman third-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Nature Harmony and Earthen Communion

Natural Harmony: Reduces the cooldown of Nature’s Guardian by 10 seconds and causes it to heal for an additional 5% of your maximum health.

Reduces the cooldown of by 10 seconds and causes it to heal for an additional 5% of your maximum health. Earthen Communion: Earth Shield has an additional 3 charges and heals you for 25% more.

Maelstrom Supremacy: Increases the damage of Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake by 8% (Elemental). Increases the healing done by Healing Wave, Healing Surge, Wellspring, Downpour, and Chain Heal by 8% (Restoration).

Final Calling: When an Ancestor expires, they cast Elemental Blast on a nearby enemy (Elemental). When an Ancestor expires, they cast Hydrobubble on a nearby injured ally (Restoration).

Hydrobubble: Surround your target in a protective water bubble for 10 seconds. The shield absorbs incoming damage, but the absorbed amount decays fully over its duration.

Farseer Shaman Capstone Hero Talent

Ancestral Swiftness: Your next healing or damaging spell within 10 seconds is instant and deals 10% increased damage and healing. If you know Nature’s Swiftness, it is replaced by Ancestral Swiftness and causes Ancestral Swiftness to call an Ancestor to your side. This is an active ability with a 45-second cooldown.

For more breakdowns of The War Within’s upcoming Hero Talent trees, check out our other guides below:

