WoW: The War Within Conduit of the Celestials Monk Hero Talents guide

With one of the fanciest names of all the currently revealed World of Warcraft Hero Talent trees, the Conduit of the Celestials Monk carries a significant air of mystery. Fortunately, there are also some interesting mechanics behind the tree.

Hero Talent trees are being introduced with the upcoming WoW expansion, The War Within. These new talents are tied to specializations in the same way as traditional talents, with the intention of adding more depth and viable build options.

Each class has access to three new Hero Talent trees in total, with players able to pick between two of those depending on their chosen specialization. There are exceptions to this rule, namely Druids, who have four, and Demon Hunters, who have just two.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the Conduit of the Celestials Monk.

Conduit of the Celestials Monk full Hero Talent tree explained

All Hero Talent trees revealed thus far follow the same format. A Keystone Talent marks out the direction and purpose of the tree, while a Capstone Talent serves as its powerful culmination. In between those, there are three rows of talents that players will be able to choose and customize to their liking.

Article continues after ad

Conduit of the Celestials Monk Keystone Hero Talent

Celestial Conduit: The August Celestials empower you, causing you to radiate Nature damage onto enemies and healing onto up to 5 injured allies within 20 yards over 4 seconds, split evenly among them. Healing and damage increase by 6% per enemy struck, up to 30%.

Article continues after ad

You may move while channeling, but casting other healing or damaging spells cancels this effect. This is an active ability with a 1.5-minute cooldown.

Conduit of the Celestials Monk first-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Temple Training and Xuen’s Guidance

Temple Training: The healing of Enveloping Mist and Vivify is increased by 10% (Mistweaver). Fists of Fury and Spinning Crane Kick deal 10% more damage (Windwalker).

The healing of and is increased by 10% (Mistweaver). and deal 10% more damage (Windwalker). Xuen’s Guidance: When consumed, the Teachings of the Monastery has a 15% chance to refund a charge. The damage of Tiger Palm is increased by 30%.

Courage of the White Tiger: Tiger Palm and Vivify have a 15% chance to cause Xuen to claw a nearby enemy for physical damage, healing a nearby ally for 200% (Mistweaver) or 100% (Windwalker) of the damage done.

This chance is increased while Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent, Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane (Mistweaver) or Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger (Windwalker) is active.

Choice Node: Restore Balance & Yu’lon’s Knowledge

Article continues after ad

Restore Balance: Gain Refreshing Jade Wind while Chi’Ji the Red Crane or Yu’lon the Jade Serpent is active (Mistweaver). Gain Rushing Jade Wind while Xuen, the White Tiger, is active(Windwalker).

while Chi’Ji the Red Crane or Yu’lon the Jade Serpent is active (Mistweaver). Gain while Xuen, the White Tiger, is active(Windwalker). Yu’lon’s Knowledge: Refreshing Jade Wind’s duration is increased by 10 seconds (Mistweaver). Rushing Jade Wind’s duration is increased by 4 seconds, and multiple uses may overlap(Windwalker).

Conduit of the Celestials Monk second-row Hero Talents

Heart of the Jade Serpent: Consuming 8 stacks of Sheilun’s Gift causes Yu’lon to decrease the cooldown time of Renewing Mist, Rising Sun Kick, Life Cocoon, and Thunder Focus Tea by 100% for 8 seconds [Mistweaver].

Article continues after ad

Consuming 30 Chi causes Yu’lon to decrease the cooldown time of Rising Sun Kick, Fists of Fury, Strike of the Windlord, and Whirling Dragon Punch by 100% for 8 seconds (Windwalker).

Developer’s Note: Heart of the Jade Serpent’s required stacks to activate for Mistweaver will change to 16 when talented into the Veil of Pride passive.

Strength of the Black Ox: After Xuen assists you, your next Enveloping Mist’s cast time is reduced by 50%, and Niuzao grants an absorb shield to 5 nearby allies for 5% of your maximum health (Mistweaver).

Article continues after ad

After Xuen assists you, your next Blackout Kick causes Niuzao to stomp at your target’s location, dealing damage to nearby enemies, reduced beyond 5 targets (Windwalker).

Flight of the Red Crane: Refreshing Jade Wind (Mistweaver), Rushing Jade Wind (Windwalker), and Spinning Crane Kick have a chance to cause Chi-Ji to quickly rush to 5 targets, healing each target (Mistweaver) or dealing physical damage to each target struck (Windwalker).

Article continues after ad

Conduit of the Celestials Monk third-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Niuzao’s Protection and Jade Sanctuary

Niuzao’s Protection: Fortifying Brew grants you an absorb shield for 25% of your maximum health.

grants you an absorb shield for 25% of your maximum health. Jade Sanctuary: When you activate Celestial Conduit, you heal for 10% of your maximum health instantly and receive 15% less damage for its duration.

Chi-Ji’s Swiftness: Your movement speed is increased by 25% during Celestial Conduit and for 3 seconds after being assisted by any Celestial.

Choice Node: Inner Compass and August Dynasty

Article continues after ad

Inner Compass: You switch between alignments after an August Celestial assists you, increasing a corresponding secondary stat by 3%. Crane Stance: haste Tiger Stance: critical strike Ox Stance: Versatility Serpent Stance: Mastery

You switch between alignments after an August Celestial assists you, increasing a corresponding secondary stat by 3%. August Dynasty: Casting Jadefire Stomp increases the damage of your next Rising Sun Kick by 30% or healing of your next Vivify by 50% (Mistweaver only).

Conduit of the Celestials Monk Capstone Hero Talent

Unity Within: Celestial Conduit can be recast once during its duration to call upon all of the August Celestials to assist you at 200% effectiveness. Unity Within is automatically cast when Celestial Conduit ends if not used before its expiration.

Make sure to check out our other Hero Talent guides below:

Colossus Warrior | Keeper of the Grove Druid | Dark Ranger Hunter | Frostfire Mage | Oracle Priest | Elune’s Chosen Druid | Wildstalker Druid | Herald of the Sun Paladin | Scalecommander Evoker | Trickster Rogue | Templar Paladin | Diabolist Warlock | Rider of the Apocalypse Death Knight | Deathbringer Death Knight | Aldrachi Reaver Demon Hunter | Druid of the Claw Druid | Pack Leader Hunter | Flameshaper Evoker | Spellslinger Mage | Shado-Pan Monk