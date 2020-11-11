WoW Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event: quest, rewards, elites, more - Dexerto

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launches later this month, and to celebrate, a pre-expansion event including quests, rewards, and more is now live.

World of Warcraft is all about awesome celebrations and events. However, there’s no occasion quite like an expansion, and to celebrate, Activision-Blizzard has released a surprise Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event.

It includes everything from a unique quest and time-based rewards to rare elite monsters and a hilarious interaction that can temporarily turn you into a zombie. If you’re interested in knowing all the ins and outs, we’ve got you covered.

Quests and Daily Quests

In the next two weeks, players who are level 48 and above can pick up a quest called ‘An Urgent Request.’ It will throw them into a storyline starting in their faction’s capital city in which notable heroes and leaders will share damage reports on Sylvanas’ actions.

In the first week, they’ll need to gather intel in areas surrounding Stormwind and Orgrimmar which have been swamped with the Scourge. Then, they’ll need to report to the Argent Crusade in Icecrown.

Then, players will need to take on the Scourge and shut down the Cult of the Damned. If they’re successful, they’ll unlock a new set of Daily Quests in Icecrown, which can be completed to earn Argent Commendations.

In the second week, players will be able to team up with the Argent Crusade take on a dark figure threatening Azeroth. Finishing this will unlock another set of Daily Quests, which can again be used to earn Argent Commendations.

Earn Rewards

Throughout the course of the event, players can trade in Argent Commendations for decent rewards. This includes some new gear that will be quite useful heading into the expansion.

Horde players can make the trade with Quartermaster Lungren in Orgrimmar, while Alliance players can make the trade with Quartermaster Renick in Stormwind.

However, players from both factions can also make the trade with Crusader Adevald Ironbeard or Veteran Crusader Aliocha Segard at the Argent Tournament.

Take Down Rare Elites

The Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event introduces some Rare Elites in Northrend. You’ll know you’re close to one by seeing a purple skull on the map. If you manage to find them and slay them, they will drop item level 100 gear.

If that’s not enough to quench your thirst for blood, you can also test your mettle against Nathanos Blightcaller, the Banshee Queen’s champion. You can find him at Marris Stead in the Eastern Plaguelands.

If you’re able to take him down, he’ll drop weapons and armor with a unique look that can only be obtained in the event. You’ll also earn an equipment cache. However, be warned; he is a formidable foe, and you might need some backup.

Turn Into A Zombie

World of Warcraft players can stumble upon an odd-looking shipment of crates in Orgrimmar and Stormwind. However, if the bright-green glow doesn’t put you off, you can have a heap of fun.

If you interact with the crates, you will temporarily turn into a zombie. Then, you can run around and maim others to infect them too.

To make matters more interesting, zombie players will lose their connections to their faction for a period of time. Instead, they will be tied to the Scourge and can interact with other zombie players regardless of their former allegiance.

The Shadowlands Pre-Expansion event isn’t the largest one by any means, but it’s a welcome celebration that has something for everyone.

Some players will love exploring the lore and doing the quests to earn some rewards. Others will be content with finding and killing the Rare Elites. And of course, there will be those who will have a heap of fun being a zombie.