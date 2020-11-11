 WoW Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event: quest, rewards, elites, more - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

WoW Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event: quest, rewards, elites, more

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:50

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard

Share

shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launches later this month, and to celebrate, a pre-expansion event including quests, rewards, and more is now live.

World of Warcraft is all about awesome celebrations and events. However, there’s no occasion quite like an expansion, and to celebrate, Activision-Blizzard has released a surprise Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event.

It includes everything from a unique quest and time-based rewards to rare elite monsters and a hilarious interaction that can temporarily turn you into a zombie. If you’re interested in knowing all the ins and outs, we’ve got you covered.

Quests and Daily Quests

In the next two weeks, players who are level 48 and above can pick up a quest called ‘An Urgent Request.’ It will throw them into a storyline starting in their faction’s capital city in which notable heroes and leaders will share damage reports on Sylvanas’ actions.

In the first week, they’ll need to gather intel in areas surrounding Stormwind and Orgrimmar which have been swamped with the Scourge. Then, they’ll need to report to the Argent Crusade in Icecrown.

Then, players will need to take on the Scourge and shut down the Cult of the Damned. If they’re successful, they’ll unlock a new set of Daily Quests in Icecrown, which can be completed to earn Argent Commendations.

In the second week, players will be able to team up with the Argent Crusade take on a dark figure threatening Azeroth. Finishing this will unlock another set of Daily Quests, which can again be used to earn Argent Commendations.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
Lady Sylvanas Windrunner is also known as The Dark Lady and The Banshee Queen.

Earn Rewards

Throughout the course of the event, players can trade in Argent Commendations for decent rewards. This includes some new gear that will be quite useful heading into the expansion.

Horde players can make the trade with Quartermaster Lungren in Orgrimmar, while Alliance players can make the trade with Quartermaster Renick in Stormwind.

However, players from both factions can also make the trade with Crusader Adevald Ironbeard or Veteran Crusader Aliocha Segard at the Argent Tournament.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
These are some of the items that players can earn from trading in Argent Commendations.

Take Down Rare Elites

The Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event introduces some Rare Elites in Northrend. You’ll know you’re close to one by seeing a purple skull on the map. If you manage to find them and slay them, they will drop item level 100 gear.

If that’s not enough to quench your thirst for blood, you can also test your mettle against Nathanos Blightcaller, the Banshee Queen’s champion. You can find him at Marris Stead in the Eastern Plaguelands.

If you’re able to take him down, he’ll drop weapons and armor with a unique look that can only be obtained in the event. You’ll also earn an equipment cache. However, be warned; he is a formidable foe, and you might need some backup.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
Nathanos Blightcaller is the champion and bodyguard of the Banshee Queen of the Forsaken.

Turn Into A Zombie

World of Warcraft players can stumble upon an odd-looking shipment of crates in Orgrimmar and Stormwind. However, if the bright-green glow doesn’t put you off, you can have a heap of fun.

If you interact with the crates, you will temporarily turn into a zombie. Then, you can run around and maim others to infect them too.

To make matters more interesting, zombie players will lose their connections to their faction for a period of time. Instead, they will be tied to the Scourge and can interact with other zombie players regardless of their former allegiance. 

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
Players can have a blast wreaking havoc and infecting others as a zombie.

The Shadowlands Pre-Expansion event isn’t the largest one by any means, but it’s a welcome celebration that has something for everyone.

Some players will love exploring the lore and doing the quests to earn some rewards. Others will be content with finding and killing the Rare Elites. And of course, there will be those who will have a heap of fun being a zombie.

League of Legends

TFT patch notes 10.23: Xin Zhao & Aphelios rework, Dazzler nerf, Zed buff

Published: 11/Nov/2020 1:48 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 1:51

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

The 10.23 TeamFight Tactics patch update has landed and is balancing some changes from the last patch while giving slight reworks to how Aphelios and Xin Zhao operate in the game.

It’s been a few patches in a row that Riot Games tinkers with problematic characters like Aphelios and Talon. That trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down now that they’re going to once again nerf Warwick along with Ashe in this patch.

The balance of power could be shifting in TFT especially with buffs to Keeper and Divine in the pipeline this time around. Making matters even more, Akali is once again going to get buffed after a slight nerf to her in 10.22.

Cultists readjusted and Dazzler trait nerfs

Riot Games
Galio will be a bit less frightening after the 10.23 patch, but only slightly.

Riot was seeing Chosen Cultists become a bit too effective in the early parts of games. While they’re getting an overall nerf, the devs are largely readjusting Cultists so that Galio doesn’t just appear and stomp on everything he finds.

Meanwhile, Dazzler and Hunter traits are getting a slight tune down, with lower Attack Damage Reductions and bonus damage deal, respectively.

Comps focusing around Hunter will feel the bite, but it shouldn’t be too game-breaking since they weren’t in the worst place before the 10.23 patch.

Aphelios and Xin Zhao slightly reworked

In 10.23, Riot is going to nerf Aphelios’ turrets so they don’t proc with on-attack effects, such as Statikk Shiv and Runaan’s. This will effectively take away his synergy with Ragebalde, that Riot thought was hurting the character’s state of balance.

Meanwhile, his starting/total mana has been dramatically reduced from 90/180 to 40/80, which will lower his efficiency with abilities.

Moving on to Xin, the game devs admitted they’ve been trying to make him a “legitimate carry,” though they’ve been unsuccessful thus far. So in 10.23, Riot are intentionally beefing up how his Crescent Guard works, as well as giving it a powerful sweep attack.

There’s a lot to unpack in the Teamfight Tactics 10.23 patch, so get a full breakdown below courtesy of Riot Games.

TeamFight Tactics 10.23 patch notes

SYSTEMS

Riot: “We’ve made improvements to the champion movement logic. This should result in more consistent and expected behavior, most noticeably at the start of fights when champions interact with each other.”

TRAITS

Cultist Changes

  • All Galios Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 75/150
  • Demon Lord Galio (Cultist 6) Base Health: 1750 ⇒ 1650
  • Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) is now immune to crowd control for 8 seconds after being summoned.
  • Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Health: 2500 ⇒ 2250
  • Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Attack Damage: 400 ⇒ 320

Other Trait Changes

  • Dazzler Attack Damage Reduction: 50/80% ⇒ 40/80%
  • Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 50%
  • Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction Duration: 4/6/9/13 seconds ⇒ 3/6/9/15 seconds
  • Hunter Bonus Damage 150/175/200/225% ⇒ 125/150/175/200%
  • Fortune: Added new loot tables for 10, 11, and 12 loss streaks. Good luck!
  • Keeper Shield Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 8/10/14 seconds
  • Keeper Shield Amount: 175/250/400 ⇒ 175/250/350

CHAMPIONS

Tier 2

  • Aphelios’ turrets will no longer trigger on-attack effects (e.g., Rageblade, Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) or grant him mana, but will continue to trigger on-hit effects.
  • Aphelios Starting/Total Mana: 90/180 ⇒ 40/80
  • Aphelios Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
  • Zed Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage steal: 20/30/40% ⇒ 30/35/40%
  • Zed Contempt for the Weak Bonus Damage: 25/50/75 ⇒ 40/50/75

Tier 3

  • Akali Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.85
  • Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1600 ⇒ 750/900/1600
  • Kalista Rend Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8% ⇒ 4/6/9%
  • Kennen Armor: 20 ⇒ 30
  • Kennen Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30
  • Kennen Spell Damage: 300/450/1350 ⇒ 300/450/1200

Xin Zhao (rework)

  • Crescent Guard (Rework): Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 300/325/350% of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies and gains 50/60/75 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.
  • Xin Zhao now has a normal Spellcast Mana lock instead of having to wait until there are no Challenged units.
  • Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 40/80
  • Fixed a bug where Crescent Guard could not crit.

Tier 4

  • Ahri Spirit Bomb is now an actual channel that can be interrupted (ie: stun, GA) causing Ahri to release her orb early and reducing the size of the impact area.
  • Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 475/675/3000 ⇒ 500/700/3000
  • Ashe Health: 650 ⇒ 600
  • Ashe Armor 25 ⇒ 20
  • Sejuani Starting/Total Mana: 50/130 ⇒ 70/150
  • Talon Kill Reset Targeting: Highest Damage Dealt ⇒ Lowest Armor
  • Talon Increased his leap time after getting a successful kill
  • Warwick Fear Duration: 1.5/1.5/3 ⇒ 0.75/0.75/3
  • Warwick Primal Hunger Attack Speed: 175/200/500% ⇒ 135/150/500%
  • Fixed a bug where Warwick’s spell cast could fail if he performed a Hunter attack during it.

Tier 5

  • Lillia Starting/Total Mana: 75/125 ⇒ 80/120
  • 3-Star Lee Sin’s knockout punch hits in an area around the primary target and knocks out any enemies directly hit regardless of their board position.
  • Kayn Reaper targeting has been adjusted to be more consistent in finding a valid target to spin towards.

BUGS

  • Fixed a bug where Spell Crits would not work if they were connected to an attack that was already Critting (ie: Vayne’s true damage could not crit if her basic attack was also critting)

MOBILE

  • The item panel will no longer automatically switch back to the trait tracker when the Shop opens.