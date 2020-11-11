WoW Shadowlands Nov. 10 Patch Notes: DK buff, Vengeance DH item nerf, more - Dexerto

Shadowlands is around the corner, and Activision-Blizzard has released another World of Warcraft patch, the Nov. 10 update, into the beta to keep the momentum going, including buffs, nerfs, and more.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands isn’t even out yet, but it’s already taken the world by storm. Activision-Blizzard has been busy making tweaks and changes behind the scenes, some of which have found their way into the beta.

The latest series of hotfixes have been released, and they’ve introduced some interesting changes, especially for Blood Dragon Knights and Vengeance Demon Hunters. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we know so far.

Blood Death Knight Buff

First and foremost, the most notable change is a decent buff to Blood Death Knight players. It revolves around Death Strike, a bread-and-butter move deals damage to opponents while simultaneously healing the player.

The patch gives Death Strike a significant percentage-based boost in damage and a slight increase in healing. Other spells including Death and Decay, Death’s Due, Defile, and Descecrated Ground have also been buffed, although to a lesser extent.

Many Blood Death Knight players felt like these changes were long overdue. But now they’re finally now, and right in time before World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Vengeance Demon Hunter Legendary Item Nerf

Unfortunately, the patch hasn’t been as kind to Vengeance Demon Hunter players. Razelikh’s Defilement, one of the most formidable legendary items in the class, has been nerfed.

Using Soul Cleave with this item still induces a chance to reduce the remaining cooldown on a random sigil by eight seconds. However, now it can only reduce the remaining cooldown of Elysian Decree by two seconds.

That’s because it was considered too overpowered in the past.

Kyrian Souldbind Abilities

The patch also makes some changes to Kyrian Soulbind Abilities. Pelagos now increases mastery by 437 for 10 seconds, in addition to occasionally launching Sorrowful Memories.

Similarly, Kleia now grants players and their allies up to 40 stacks of Valiant Strikes, which can be consumed to heal one percent of allies’ health if they have less than half remaining.

The aforementioned changes are some of the most significant ones in the hotfix patch. However, it includes many other tweaks and changes that impact everything from anima powers and other skills to tailoring.

Here’s a full list of patch notes, courtesy of WoW Head. Keep in mind, though, that some of them are still experimental and have not been added to the beta yet.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Nov. 10 Full Patch Notes

Achievements:

Cooking Shadowlands Cook Obtain 10075 skill points in the “Shadowlands” category of cooking.



Soulbind Abilities

Kyrian Covenant Pelagos Combat Meditation: Activating your Kyrian class ability increases your Mastery by 0437 for 10 sec and occasionally expels Sorrowful Memories. Walking through Sorrowful Memories extends this effect by (3 * 1) sec. [Combat Meditation may only occur once every 1 min.]



Kleia Valiant Strikes: You and your nearby allies party members’ critical strikes grant you stacks of Valiant Strikes, up to 40. If a nearby ally party member drops below 50% health, you consume these stacks to heal them for 1% of their maximum health per stack.



Classes

Death Knight Blood Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done Value: 109/132% Affected Spells: Death Strike Death Strike Off-Hand Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done Value: 25% Affected Spells: Death and Decay Desecrated Ground Defile Death’s Due



General Anima Powers: Ancient Drake Breath: Icebound Fortitude unleashes an Ancient Drake, freezing all nearby enemies for 87 sec and dealing (300% of Attack power) Frost damage. Tome of Swordplay: Mind Freeze’s cooldown is reduced by 43 seconds when you successfully interrupt a cast. Demon Hunter Vengeance Legendary Item Effects Razelikh’s Defilement: Soul Cleave reduces the remaining cooldown on a random Sigil by 8 sec.



General Anima Powers Sacrificial Soul-Ash: The damage of your next Elysian Decree is increased by 10% for every second that you do not cast it while it is on/off cooldown, up to a maximum of 300% additional damage. Mage General Anima Powers Mad Wizard’s Intellect: At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10% or 5%. Priest General Covenant Abilities Unholy Nova: An explosion of dark energy infects enemies within 15 yds with Unholy Transfusion, and heals allies for up to (150% of Spell power) based on number of targets. Unholy Transfusion: Deals up to (375%280% of Spell power) Shadow damage based on number of targets over 15 sec. Allies who damage this target are healed for (4% of Spell power).



General Anima Powers

Lens of Elchaver When you critically strike with a direct attack, an Arcane bolt will also strike your target, dealing (125%/92% of Spell power) Arcane damage.



Lightning Dust Your attacks have a chance to fire a bolt of lightning, dealing (400%100% of Spell power) Nature damage to your target.



Mad Wizard’s Intuition At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10%.5%.



Mad Wizard’s Scrawlings At the beginning of each floor, you will receive an intuition, telling you to cast a series of spells in a certain order. If you successfully cast these spells in the correct order, your Intellect will be increased by 10%.5%.



Sacrificial Soul-Ash

The damage of your next Elysian Decree is increased by 10% for every second that you do not cast it while it is on/off cooldown, up to a maximum of 300% additional damage.



General Covenant Abilities:

Unholy Nova An explosion of dark energy infects enemies within 15 yds with Unholy Transfusion and heals allies for up to (150% of Spell power) based on number of targets.



Unholy Transfusion Deals up to (375%280% of Spell power) Shadow damage based on number of targets over 15 sec. Allies who damage this target are healed for (4% of Spell power).



General Legendary Item Effects:

Sephuz’s Proclamation Reduce the effectiveness of crowd controlling effects by 10%. Successfully applying a loss of control effect to an enemy, interrupting an enemy, or dispelling any target will increase all your secondary stats by 0100 for 15 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once every 30 seconds.



Professions:

Tailoring

Shadowlace Cloak Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 4 to 15. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 3 to 6. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 3 to 10. Shadowlace Cord Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 1 to 3. Shadowlace Cowl Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 6 to 25. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 5 to 10. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6. Shadowlace Cuffs Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 3 to 10. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 2 to 4. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 1 to 3. Shadowlace Footwraps Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6. Shadowlace Handwraps Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 5 to 20. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 4 to 8. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 2 to 6. Shadowlace Mantle Reagent Shrouded Cloth amount increased from 6 to 25. Reagent Lightless Silk amount increased from 5 to 10. Reagent Penumbra Thread amount increased from 3 to 10.



NPC Abilities:

Lava Bolt Hurls molten lava at a random target, dealing 2513 Fire damage and knocking them back. REMOVED Effect #1 School Damage



Magma Splash Deals 15741084 Fire damage in a cone in front of the caster. In addition, the targets will take 210108 Fire damage per second for 10 sec.



Rapid Rupture Lashes out at a target, inflicting 1025718 Physical damage three times and bleeding the target for an additional 11681 Physical damage every half-second for 6 sec. This effect stacks.



Rapid Rupture Lashes out at a target, inflicting 1025718 Physical damage three times and bleeding the target for an additional 11681 Physical damage every half-second for 6 sec. This effect stacks.

