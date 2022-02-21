WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 notes: Eternity’s End, Priest, Death Knight & Shaman changes

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 adds the all-new Eternity’s End content to the game, as well as a slew of changes to some of World of Warcraft‘s most iconic classes. Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes.

It has been a long time coming, but the concluding chapter of the World of Warcraft Shadowlands saga, WoW Eternity’s End, has finally arrived.

Poised to finish off the Sylvanas Windrunner storyline with a bang, players will have to fight their way through The Jailer’s forces in the Sepulcher of the First Ones Raid in order to restore balance to Azeroth and recover the soul of fallen king, Anduin Wrynn.

Advertisement

Not only does WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 gift us all of this new content, it implements some adjustments to some of the game’s most popular classes. So, here’s a rundown of everything you’ll need to know before diving in.

Contents

WoW Shadowlands Eternity’s End content

Of course, the most exciting part of patch 9.2 is the Eternity’s End content, which sees the Shadowlands story finally reach its climax.

Accompanying this update are:

New Raid : Sepulcher of the First Ones (Anduin will be the final boss for two weeks, then you will be able to take on The Jailer)

: Sepulcher of the First Ones (Anduin will be the final boss for two weeks, then you will be able to take on The Jailer) New Zone : Zerith Mortis

: Zerith Mortis New Class Armor Sets : Progenitor Armor Set

: Progenitor Armor Set New Faction : The Enlightened

: The Enlightened New Progression System : Cypher of the First Ones

: Cypher of the First Ones New Currency & Items : Cosmic Flux and the Creation Catalyst

: Cosmic Flux and the Creation Catalyst New PVP Arena : Maldraxxus Coliseum

: Maldraxxus Coliseum New Brawl : Solo Shuffle

: Solo Shuffle Shadowlands Season 3

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2: Class changes

Accompanying all of this new content are a swathe of changes to most of the game’s classes. From Shaman to Death Knight, Hunter to Warlock; patch 9.2 has it all.

Shaman sees perhaps the greatest amount of change, both for its DPS Elemental spec and supportive Enhancement path. Healers will be rejoicing over a whole host of mana cost reductions, with some Lava Lash changes allowing you to deal a little bit more damage than before.

Advertisement

Read More: WoW players stunned after losing guild titles for no apparent reason

Death Knight has also gotten a pretty significant buff, with a while collection of adjustments to those running Necrolord, Night Fae, and Kyrian Covenant abilities.

Finally, Holy Priest players will be crying hallelujah, as the heavenly class will also be receiving huge buffs in WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2. With all healing and damage abilities having their output increased by 10% and 15% respectively, they may finally be able to catch up to their shadowy counterparts.

Torghast Changes

The tyrannical Torghast, Tower of the Damned, is also getting a bit of an overhaul coming into 9.2. Four new layers have been added to the rogue-like dungeon, and the all new Jailer’s Gauntlet mode pits players against increasingly powerful foes with unique rewards as their prize for victory.

Advertisement

Empowered Torments (Existing Torments but with increased strength) have also been added, with one in Layers 13 – 14, and two in Layers 15 – 16.

WoW Shadowlands patch 9.2 notes

Due to the sheer scale of the content being added in this update, we’ve only included the most important parts below. For everything that’s coming, be sure to check in with Blizzard’s official blog post.

CLASSES

DEATH KNIGHT Abomination Limb (Necrolord Ability) damage increased by 20%. Abomination’s Frenzy (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now increases enemy damage taken from the Death Knight by 20% (was 10%), and enemies affected by Abomination’s Frenzy now also take increased damage from your Minions for the duration. Final Sentence (Kyrian Runecarving Power) now grants 4% damage per stack (was 3%), duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 18 seconds), and now grants the Rune and Damage buff on the initial cast of Shackle the Unworthy (and again each time it spreads). Rampant Transference (Night Fae Runecarving Power) Strength per stack of Death’s Due increased by 3% (was 2%). Convocation of the Dead (Conduit) now reduces the cooldown of Apocalypse by 1 second per Festering Wound burst at all ranks and now also increases Festering Wound damage by 15%. Eternal Hunger (Conduit) increases Minion damage by 6% (was 3%). Embrace Death (Conduit) causes Sudden Doom to increase Death Coil damage by 40% (was 35%). Brutal Grasp (Conduit) increases Abomination Limb damage by 30% (was 15%). BLOOD Fixed an issue that caused Dancing Rune Weapon’s Heart Strike to deal less damage than intended. FROST Fixed an issue with Killing Machine that caused it to trigger less often than intended while Dual Wielding.

DEMON HUNTER Sinful Brand (Venthyr Ability) can no longer be overwritten by a lower duration Sinful Brand when applied via Metamorphosis. Blind Faith’s (Runecarving Power) Versatility bonus is now capped at 20% Versatility.

DRUID Cheetah Travel Form has now been updated to a new and higher resolution model. Kindred Affinity’s (Kyrian Runecarving Power) stat bonus for the Druid reduced to 6% (was 8%) and the stat bonus for their partner reduced to 3% (was 8%). Sinful Hysteria (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now increases the duration of Ravenous Frenzy by 0.1 second with each application (was 0.2 seconds) and you will not be overcome by Frenzy for 3 seconds after it ends (was 5 seconds). RESTORATION All healing abilities increased by 10%. All damage abilities increased by 10%. Lifebloom healing over time increased by 12% and bloom heal increased by 20%. Nourish (Talent) healing increased by 15%. Overgrowth (Talent) mana cost reduced by 60%. Inner Peace (Talent) now has an additional effect – While channeling Tranquility, you take 20% reduced damage and are immune to knockbacks. Germination (Talent) now has an additional effect – Rejuvenation duration increased by 2 seconds.

HUNTER The following beneficial effects will now show up above the player’s resource display: Bestial Wrath, Coordinated Assault, Steady Focus, and Trueshot.

MAGE Harmonic Echo (Kyrian Runecarving Power) now also echoes the damage to the primary target affected by Radiant Spark’s Vulnerability. FROST Frozen Orb damage reduced by 12%. Blizzard damage reduced by 12% and reduces the cooldown of Frozen Orb by 0.25 seconds each time Blizzard deals damage (was 0.5 seconds). Comet Storm (Talent) no longer removes Winter’s Chill.

MONK Bonedust Brew’s (Necrolord Ability) damage and healing effectiveness has been increased to 40% (was 35%) and the ability can no longer critically strike. Fixed an issue that allowed Bonedust Brew to be parried. Bountiful Brew (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now extends the duration of Bonedust Brew if it triggers while a target is currently afflicted by Bonedust Brew. Sinister Teachings (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now reduces the cooldown of Fallen Order by 2.5 seconds when you critically strike (was 5 seconds). Fixed an issue that caused Expel Harm to not always deal a consistent amount of damage. WINDWALKER Fixed an issue that caused Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger’s Empowered Tiger Lightning ability to incorrectly doubly affect the damage of Bonedust Brew (Necrolord Ability).

PALADIN Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Ability) healing reduced by 15% for all specializations. Ashen Hallow (Venthyr Ability) can now be canceled early by pressing its button again. Radiant Embers (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now increases Ashen Hallow’s duration by 50%. Cancelling your Ashen Hallow early will reduce its cooldown by up to 50%, proportional to its remaining duration. HOLY All healing abilities increased by 6%. Ashen Hallow, Hammer of Wrath, Judgment, and Holy Shock damage reduced by 12%. Avenging Wrath (Rank 3) has been removed.

PRIEST Pallid Command’s (Necrolord Runecarving Power) Rattling Mage’s Unholy Bolt damage has been reduced by 40%, and Brooding Cleric’s Stitch Wounds healing has been reduced by 5%. HOLY All healing abilities increased by 10%. All damage abilities increased by 15%. Symbol of Hope cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 5 minutes) and channel time reduced to 4 seconds (was 5 seconds). Holy Word: Chastise damage increased by 25%. Holy Word: Serenity mana cost reduced to 2.5% (was 4%). Holy Word: Sanctify mana cost reduced to 3.5% (was 5%). Prayer Circle (Talent) now also reduces the mana cost of Prayer of Healing by 25%. Guardian Angel (Talent) now has an additional effect – When Guardian Spirit saves the target from death, it does not expire. Afterlife (Talent) now has an additional effect – As a Spirit of Redemption, you may cast Resurrection, which ends the Spirit of Redemption. Afterlife’s Resurrection cast time is 6 seconds and Afterlife now prevents combat resurrections on the Priest for 30 seconds after using Resurrection. Binding Heal (Talent) has been removed. Cosmic Ripple (Talent) has been moved and replaces Binding Heal (Talent) on row 40. New Talent (Row 30): Binding Heals – 20% of Heal or Flash Heal healing on other targets also heals you.

SHAMAN Discover 2 new glyphs to change the appearance of the Ghost Wolf form: Spectral Lupine and Spectral Vulpine. Frost Shock damage increased by 40%. Flame Shock is now target capped at 6 targets. Chain Harvest (Venthyr Ability) now grants 3 Maelstrom per target hit when cast while in Elemental Specialization Elemental Conduit (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now also reduces the cooldown of Chain Harvest (Venthyr Ability) by 1 second when Flame Shock critically strikes. Splintered Elements (Necrolord Runecarving Power) now increases Haste by 10% (was 8%) for 12 seconds (was 10 seconds). Unruly Winds (Conduit) chance to trigger is now 15–50% based on item level (was 20–35%). Magma Fist (Conduit) additional critical strike chance is now 12–37.2% based on item level (was 15–25%). Focused Lightning (Conduit) damage or healing increase is now 5–12% based on item level (was 1–4.5%). Chilled to the Core (Conduit) chance to trigger is now 30–72% based on item level (was 21–35%). ELEMENTAL Icefury (Talent) now causes your next 4 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage (was 300%). Fire Elemental has had the mana cost of its abilities reduced by 90% and should no longer run out of mana. Storm Elemental’s (Talent) Wind Gust now lasts for the duration of the Storm Elemental (was 30 seconds). ENHANCEMENT Frost Shock and Flame Shock no longer have a shared cooldown. Crash Lightning mana cost reduced to 1% base mana (was 5.5%). Fire Nova mana cost reduced to 1% base mana (was 5.5%). Windfury Totem mana cost reduced to 1.5% base mana (was 12%). Lava Lash mana cost reduced to 0.8% base mana (was 4%). If you Lava Lash a target that has Flame Shock on them, Lava Lash will now spread Flame Shock to up to 3 nearby enemies in an 8 yard radius. If all enemies in the area are already affected with Flame Shock, it will refresh the duration of Flame Shock instead. Feral Spirit no longer shows up under the unit frame “totem timers” slots. This is to prevent too many Spirits in conjunction with other summons overflowing these slots and despawning the Spirits prematurely. Ice Strike (Talent) and Sundering (Talent) can now properly cause the Flametongue weapon damage effect. Ice Strike and Sundering are no longer able to be used while disarmed.

WARLOCK Summon Succubus has been replaced with Summon Sayaad – Randomly summon your Incubus or Succubus. Warlocks may speak to the Warlock trainers in Stormwind or Orgrimmar to enact a pact with their Incubus or Succubus, ensuring that only they are summoned. Summon Sayaad Seduction (Pet Ability) now causes the target to slowly walk towards the demon. It now also has a chance to break on damage taken, rather than always breaking on the first instance of damage. Whiplash (Pet Ability) now also causes enemies to take 1% increased damage from the Succubus or Incubus each time it strikes, stacking up to 10 times. Duration increased to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Contained Perpetual Explosion (Venthyr Runecarving Power) now caps the amount of bonus periodic damage it provides at 275% when hitting 10 additional targets.

WARRIOR Fixed an issue that prevented Crushing Blow from Recklessness to deal damage if the Warrior was rooted.



COVENANTS

SOULBINDS VENTHYR The root effect from Nimble Steps (Nadjia the Mistblade) now properly breaks when enough damage is taken.



DUNGEONS AND RAIDS