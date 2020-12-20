Logo
World of Warcraft

LIVE: WoW Shadowlands Castle Nathria Race to World First

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:18

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

The best World of Warcraft guilds are currently racing against one another to become the first to clear World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ new Castle Nathria raid on Mythic 20-man difficulty, and you can follow along with all of the action right here.

Castle Nathria is the final and most difficult raid in WoW’s new Shadowlands expansion (for now) and guilds are hard at work working to be the first to clear on the insane 20-man Mythic difficulty.

It’s called Mythic for a reason, as the amount of time and effort players put into grinding their way, with plenty of trial and error, through the boss lineup is practically the stuff of legend.

Teams & guilds going for World’s First

Blizzard Entertainment
Castle Nathria is widely considered one of the most challenging WoW raids to date.

The race to get the World’s First Castle Nathria Mythic clear is massive, with hundreds, if not thousands of guilds from all over the world all trying to get a full clear of all 10 bosses before anyone else.

Out of all of those though, there are about 20 guilds that have made it halfway through, clearing at least five of the bosses so far. The top 10 guilds, as far as progression goes, are as follows:

Guild (Realm) Progress (Last Kill) Current Boss
Complexity Limit (US — Illidan) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals
Echo (EU — Tarren Mill) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals
Pieces (EU — Stormscale) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals
Method (EU — Twisting Nether) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
Aversion (DE — Blackhand) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
Skyline (CN — The Great Sea) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
FatSharkYes (EU — Kazzak) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
BDGG (US — Illidan) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
Jitianhong (CN — Isillien) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist
Экзорсус (RU — Howling Fjord) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist

How to watch WoW Castle Nathria Race to World First

There is, unfortunately, no central stream following all of the action from each guild, but you can follow along with all the action at each of the guilds’ respective Twitch channels. To make things even easier, we’ll embed and link to the top team’s streams below:

Complexity Limit

Echo

Pieces

Who’s the favorite to get World First?

At this point Complexity Limit is the favorite so far since they were the first in the world to beat Sludgefist. But they’ve since been joined by Echo and Pieces, which just goes to show there’s no time for them to get too comfortable. All it takes is for them to have a bad day, or another guild to have a good day, and the top tables could look very different.

Be sure to stick with Dexerto as well be keeping track of all the top guild’s progress as they continue on the quest to be the World’s First to clear what some consider the hardest WoW raid to come out in recent years.

Call of Duty

H3CZ explains why FaZe are OpTic’s toughest competition in 2021

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:05

by Julian Young
OpTic Gaming

Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty League Chicago Huntsmen OpTic Gaming

On the December 18 episode of the Charlie Intel podcast, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez explained why the Atlanta FaZe will be OpTic Chicago’s top challenge in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

In the 2020 CDL playoffs, OpTic Los Angeles and the Chicago Huntsmen met and the Huntsmen came out on top. Chicago would go on to beat the London Royal Ravens, and then fall to FaZe, 3-1.

After the CDL season ended, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez announced that he had reacquired the OpTic Gaming brand from Immortals Gaming Club. Then, the OpTic Gaming LA league spot was bought by Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves, rebranding to the Los Angeles Thieves while the Huntsmen were rebranded to OpTic Chicago.

As the CDL teams make roster adjustments and prepare for the start of the 2021 season, H3CZ revealed which team he thinks has the best chance of spoiling an OpTic title in 2021, and it’s the same organization that ruined Chicago title hopes in 2020: Atlanta.

For mobile users, segment starts at 51:40.

When asked what team would challenge OpTic Chicago for the 2021 CDL title, H3CZ confirmed the top competitors are FaZe.

He affirmed that after signing Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson, who Chicago let go in their pursuit of Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, FaZe is now “a more complete team.” This likely because Arcitys, a top-tier AR in the CDL, is considered to be an upgrade from Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak at the AR spot. While he acknowledged the FaZe signing of Arcitys was a smart move, he remains confident in his own team’s ability to challenge Atlanta for the 2021 title.

H3CZ pointed out the transition of Dashy from the old OpTic LA team to the new OpTic Chicago roster was an important boost for the team. He had high praise and expectations for Dashy in the 2021 season (and beyond), saying “his ceiling is unmatched.”

CDL Atlanta FaZe Chicago Huntsmen 2020
Call of Duty League
Atlanta FaZe defeated the Chicago Huntsmen in the 2020 CDL playoffs to reach the championship.

“I think we’re good,” H3CZ said, closing out his thoughts on OpTic’s 2021 roster, while still confirming FaZe is the top dog to watch out for.

Likely to start in January, CDL fans should keep a close eye on the brewing rivalry between OpTic and FaZe. With new teams in the league and an updated 4v4 format for the Black Ops Cold War era, CDL fans have plenty of excitement in store for 2021. Even further, one has to wonder if the Dallas Empire will have a chip on their shoulder for being snubbed as team to beat despite their 2020 championship.

With the first announcement from the CDL regarding the league format for 2021 posted on December 18, official confirmation of the season’s start date should not be far behind. Fans should keep an eye on DexertoIntel for future updates.