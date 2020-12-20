LIVE: WoW Shadowlands Castle Nathria Race to World First

The best World of Warcraft guilds are currently racing against one another to become the first to clear World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ new Castle Nathria raid on Mythic 20-man difficulty, and you can follow along with all of the action right here.

Castle Nathria is the final and most difficult raid in WoW’s new Shadowlands expansion (for now) and guilds are hard at work working to be the first to clear on the insane 20-man Mythic difficulty.

It’s called Mythic for a reason, as the amount of time and effort players put into grinding their way, with plenty of trial and error, through the boss lineup is practically the stuff of legend.

Teams & guilds going for World’s First

The race to get the World’s First Castle Nathria Mythic clear is massive, with hundreds, if not thousands of guilds from all over the world all trying to get a full clear of all 10 bosses before anyone else.

Out of all of those though, there are about 20 guilds that have made it halfway through, clearing at least five of the bosses so far. The top 10 guilds, as far as progression goes, are as follows:

Guild (Realm) Progress (Last Kill) Current Boss Complexity Limit (US — Illidan) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals Echo (EU — Tarren Mill) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals Pieces (EU — Stormscale) 8/10 (Sludgefist) Stone Legion Generals Method (EU — Twisting Nether) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist Aversion (DE — Blackhand) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist Skyline (CN — The Great Sea) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist FatSharkYes (EU — Kazzak) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist BDGG (US — Illidan) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist Jitianhong (CN — Isillien) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist Экзорсус (RU — Howling Fjord) 7/10 (The Council of Blood) Sludgefist

How to watch WoW Castle Nathria Race to World First

There is, unfortunately, no central stream following all of the action from each guild, but you can follow along with all the action at each of the guilds’ respective Twitch channels. To make things even easier, we’ll embed and link to the top team’s streams below:

Complexity Limit

Echo

Pieces

Who’s the favorite to get World First?

At this point Complexity Limit is the favorite so far since they were the first in the world to beat Sludgefist. But they’ve since been joined by Echo and Pieces, which just goes to show there’s no time for them to get too comfortable. All it takes is for them to have a bad day, or another guild to have a good day, and the top tables could look very different.

Be sure to stick with Dexerto as well be keeping track of all the top guild’s progress as they continue on the quest to be the World’s First to clear what some consider the hardest WoW raid to come out in recent years.