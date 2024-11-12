WoW: The War Within – Mythic Queen Ansurek gets more nerfs as teams continue to struggle

Mythic Nerub’ar Palace continues to frustrate dedicated guilds in WoW: The War Within and Blizzard has responded by rolling out more nerfs for the raid’s final encounter.

In a blue post on the official WoW forums, community manager Kaivax confirmed nerfs to Queen Ansurek across all three of her phases. The complete list of changes is as follows:

Web Blades: Number of targets reduced to 3 (was 4). Grasping Silk damage reduced by 25%.

Phase 1: Number of Reactive Toxins applied per cycle no longer increases beyond 3 (was up to 4). Removed second Silken Tomb cast from final cycle of the phase, and adjusted the timings of other abilities in this final cycle to accommodate this change. Silken Tomb health reduced by 30%. Frothy Toxin damage reduced by 23%.

Phase 2: Shadowy Distortion duration reduced to 30 seconds (was 3 minutes). Gloom Blast damage reduced by 20%.

Phase 3: Number of Summoned Acolytes per cycle no longer increases beyond 4 (was up to 5). Removed the first cast of Royal Condemnation from the final cycle of the phase, and adjusted the timings of some other abilities in this final cycle to accommodate this change. Removed Web Blades casts that overlapped with applications of Abyssal Infusion.



Team Liquid became the first guild to defeat Mythic Ansurek all the way back on September 29, with Echo and Method securing the second and third spots, respectively, a day later.

Since then, a grand total of 95 Mythic progression guilds have managed to do the same, and the developer is now lowering the difficulty threshold to allow more completions.

The War Within has been noticeably more brutal than other recent expansions in Mythic raiding and dungeons. Mythic+ dungeons were changed during Dragonflight to reduce the numbers that players could push, but this has resulted in many being stuck on low keys.

What precisely balancing for Mythic+ will look like moving forward is unclear, but there aren’t likely to be many further changes to Ansurek for the foreseeable future.

With the Hall of Fame: Queen Ansurek achievement available to the first 200 teams to complete, Blizzard will wait to see how these changes affect the competitive landscape before pulling the trigger on further nerfs.