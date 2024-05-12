WoW’s latest changes include Dawn of the Infinite Crest fix & Taivan summon sound

The latest round of World of Warcraft hotfixes is here. They include some useful changes to drops and bugs, as well as an additional feature for the Taivan mount, which wasn’t behaving as it should when summoned by the player.

Blizzard confirmed the hotfixes in an official blue post on the forums, including the elimination of an annoying loot bug. The end bosses of the Dawn of the Infinite dungeons were not dropping Awakened Crests as they were supposed to, meaning players were missing out on a great chance to upgrade gear.

In addition, the adorable mount Taivan now lets out an “awoo” sound when summoned by the player. Taivan has quickly risen to prominence among the mount collecting community for its unique model, and this new sound will likely further that fascination. To claim a Taivan of your own, players simply need to complete the expansion meta-achievement A World Awoken.

Blizzard Entertainment

The full list of hotfixes is as follows:

Classes

Warlock Fixed an issue where the scaling of Inferno would become reduced when Rain of Fire affected more than 5 targets.



Dungeons

Dawn of the Infinite end bosses should now drop Awakened Crests.

Mounts

Taivan awoos when summoned, like a good boy.

Non-player Characters

Kessa, the Personal Tabard Vendor located in Valdrakken should now be available to all alts after completing the questline to unlock the personal tabard.

Professions

Tailoring Fixed a bug where Blue Silken Lining was not granting more mastery for equipping a second item embellished with Blue Silken Lining while the buff was already active.



Quests

Fixed a bug preventing the completion of “Lotus Tea” after completing “The Pools of Youth”.

Fixed an issue preventing progress on the quest “Get My Results!”.

Players can now call for aid while mounted on the quest “At the Source”.

Next week’s hotfixes will likely be more extensive as WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria goes live, furthering the number of areas the development team has to maintain.