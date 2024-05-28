WoW MoP Remix Tusks of Mannoroth is bugged but fix is on the way

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has proven to be a hit with players, but it’s fair to say that it has come with its own set of issues. One of those manifests as the Tusks of Mannoroth, which count among the most desirable cosmetics in World of Warcraft.

Players buying the item in the event have found that it is currently bugged. The game currently doesn’t allow any class to learn the cosmetic. This should be the case, with the game allowing any class to learn any armor type (even if they can’t use it as a transmog.)

In a Blue Post on the official forums, Blizzard confirmed a fix was on the way when directly asked by a Shaman who was unable to learn the item.

“This issue is currently planned to be fixed in a future patch. While Customer Support cannot provide the release date of future patches, please keep an eye on our official blogs and social media channels for announcements from our developers.”

Blizzard Entertainment

In Retail WoW, some players farm for years to obtain the Tusks of Mannoroth. These huge pauldrons are available as a drop from Garrosh Hellscream in the Siege of Orgrimmar raid. Current estimates suggest the drop rate is significantly south of 1%.

Hope was kindled with the arrival of WoW Remix, when it emerged that the Tusks would be available to purchase during the event. They can be bought for a relatively steep 38,500 Bronze (the specific currency for the event), as well as 20x Bones of Mannoroth.

To earn the Bones of Mannoroth, players simply have to kill Garrosh Hellscream at the end of the Siege of Orgrimmar raid. The game rewards 1 Bone on Normal difficulty, 4 on Heroic and 10 on Mythic. With consistency and the shorter raid lockout in mind, it isn’t too difficult to earn.