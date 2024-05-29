WoW Remix’s Cloak of Infinite Potential is not infinite after all

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has proved popular with players for its experimental style. A big part of that has been the Cloak of Infinite Potential, but it seems there may be some limits to its potency.

For those who don’t know, the Cloak of Infinite Potential is an item that players are given at the start of their leveling journey in WoW Remix. As players progress through the expansion, they will earn threads that can be woven into the cloak.

These threads provide permanent stat boosts to the cloak, for primary, secondary, and tertiary stats. In addition, alts will find that their cloaks will start with higher stats, depending on how far an account’s main character has progressed.

Unfortunately, the power of the Cloak of Infinite Potential may have been overstated. According to Wowhead, the cloak will stop adding Stamina as soon as it reaches 200k, presenting what appears to be a hard cap.

Blizzard Entertainment

The developer previewed the Cloak of Infinite Potential as being only limited by the programming of the game itself. In reality, this development won’t hold characters back in the time-limited event, as many blitz their way through the game’s most difficult content.

This has been further compounded by the use of “Ward Cheese,” which allows some to one-shot raid bosses. Essentially, the whole group equips Ward of Salvation and uses it on one player. Then, they stack the shield on the character and detonate it for enormous damage.

These unexpected interactions have provided a significant amount of the appeal for WoW Remix. Characters leveled in the game mode will transfer across to Retail WoW when the game ends, along with any rewards they have earned along the way.

The event is set to continue until August 19, so make sure to get involved before then.