WoW players baffled by Druid Treant form weapon placement nicknamed “morning wood”

WoW players are in hysterics as the updated Druid Treant form holds weapons in an extremely peculiar location on their bodies.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, is bringing tons of new content to the long-running MMORPG.

One of those pieces of new content is updated character models for some of the classes and popular NPC characters that could use some love. One of those models is the Druid class’ Treat form, which a typically held for players who utilize the Restoration specialization for healing.

The new Treant model looks fantastic, however, there is one glaring issue with how the model holds weapons that are causing WoW players to pause.

Dragonflight player Serbeus posted to the WoW subreddit a screenshot of the new restyled Treant form holding a dagger.

The only problem is the Treants hold the dagger directly in their crotch area.

They titled the post, “Druid Treant form has some questionable weapon placement.”

WoW players in the comment section had a field day cracking jokes about the placement. One fan labeled it, “Morning wood.”

Another added, “I really can’t believe this hasn’t been fixed.”

Although the Treants updated form was released over a month ago, the weapon placement has not been updated.

Serberus jokingly added the Not Safe for Work image filter on their post.

Although the new Treant form looks much sleeker than the old and outdated one, Blizzard may have to do some tweaking to it before the expansion officially launches.