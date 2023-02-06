WoW player stuns community after smashing personal milestone with one hand

A World of Warcraft player has blown away players on Reddit after achieving a personal milestone with one hand.

Personal achievements are important to everyone and especially in games where it could take days or even weeks to reach the goal that’s been set.

In most MMORPGs, there are so many things that one can set their eyes on to try and achieve, whether it be defeating all the legendary monsters or clearing out every dungeon under par time.

Recently in World of Warcraft, one player has reached their own personal goal with only one hand.

One-handed WoW player reaches big milestone

In a Reddit post on February 5, one WoW fan showed off his goal of reaching a 2,500 mythic rating while only having one hand to use.

Mythic ratings show how many points your character has from completing various dungeons and how efficient one can be in them. To obtain a score of 2500, you’ll need to average out to a +15 in time in each dungeon on both Fortified and Tyrannical – no easy feat.

The post has racked up over 10,000 upvotes on the game’s fan page, with hundreds of people commending them on their accomplishment.

As the number grows for difficulty in dungeons, 0 being heroic and 20 being the most difficult. Hitting 15s in each dungeon with the proper time is quite the challenge. Knowing the routes and using your abilities correctly – and in time – with your teammates all goes into it.

Doing all of that with one hand is even more impressive.

Replies to the post showed immense support as one said: “That’s so sick my dude, big congrats!”

Another joking put, “Single-handedly showing us that nothing is impossible.”

Setting your own goals and being able to finally reach them is worthy of celebration – especially when faced with overcoming a personal obstacle to achieve it. This impressive grind is worthy of its seal of approval from the community.