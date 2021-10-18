WoW Hallow’s End event: Pumpkin pet, Headless Horseman quests, Mounts & buffs

Hallow’s End has come to WoW in Burning Crusade Classic, and during the event players can earn some exclusive loot, a new bag, mounts, a pet, and more. Here, we’ll go over how to unlock all of the new limited-time items.

Every October Azeroth gets spooky, and on October 18 the Hallow’s End event officially went live in TBC Classic. Players have had plenty to look forward to from the event, which builds on the quests and rewards we saw in Vanilla the last two years.

New for 2021 are the Headless Horseman quests at the Scarlett Monastery graveyard, which will reward persistent players with plenty of treats, including a rare Halloween-themed mount.

Advertisement

Are you ready to get spooky? Here’s everything you need to know about Hallow’s End in Burning Crusade Classic.

Hallow’s End Burning Crusade Classic Guide

Hallow’s End TBC Dates

Hallow’s End in Burning Crusade Classic will run from October 18 to November 1, which should be enough time to get plenty of runs on the Headless Horseman in, but more on that in a bit.

How to Trick or Treat in WoW

Once an hour, players can talk to an Innkeeper to be trick or treated; treats come in the form of Treat Bags, which contain any of the following items when opened:

Assorted Hallow’s End candy like candy corn, lollipops, and candy bars — which are great for restoring health and mana during raids

Halloween Wands, which can put costumes on other friendly players

Flimsy Masks for each gender of each playable race

But with treats, there have to be tricks – if a player is tricked the innkeeper could turn them into a frog, ghost, Mini-Diablo, kitten or more for a few minutes and can’t be clicked out of.

Advertisement

Additionally, you’ll be able to find Candy Buckets at most of the Inns across Azeroth and the Outland. By looting these you’ll get a Handful of Candy, which can contain the same prizes as Trick or Treating.

Hallow’s End World Drop bags

There are now two Halloween-themed bags that can be dropped by high-level Elite mobs throughout the world, the Jack-o’-Lantern and the Pumpkin Bag. Both bind on pickup, but aren’t unique, so you could potentially have more than one.

Jack-o’-Lantern — 18 Slot Bag — can drop from lvl 60+ Elite mobs

Pumpkin Bag — 16 Slot Bag — can drop from lvl 50+ Elite mobs

Putting out fires in TBC Classic Hallow’s End

There are two different types of quests to put out fires for Hallow’s End, the practice quests (Fire Brigade Practice for the Alliance, and Fire Training for the Horde) reward candy, while Stop the Fires! has the chance to drop the Magic Broom mount.

Advertisement

For Stop the Fires! once you’ve put out all of the fires started by the Shade of the Horseman, a large, lootable jack-o-lantern will appear on the ground, which you can loot. It’s here you’ll have a chance to grab the Magic Broom mount or its swift version. These only stay in your inventory for 14 days, but they’re very cool and very spooky.

Hallow’s End TBC experience and reputation buff

The Invocation of the Wickerman is great for grinding and raiding, as it grants a 10% boost to rep gain and experience for two hours. It’s possible for Horde and Alliance players to get, but it’s much easier for the Horde.

Advertisement

All Horde players have to do is loot the Wickerman Ember at the base of the statue located outside of the Undercity in Tirisfal Glades. Using the Ember will give you the 2-hour buff, and you’re off and running.

Alliance players can also get it but it’s a bit tougher. They’ll need to kill a lvl 60 Elite Wickerman Guardian by the statue. After it’s dead, it’ll drop the Ember you can then use for the buff.

The Headless Horseman

Finally, one of the biggest draws to the Hallow’s End event is the Headless Horseman, and all of the loot he has on offer. Players level 65 and up can grab The Headless Horseman quests and go to the Scarlett Monastery’s Graveyard to fight the Headless Horseman and the Head of the Horseman.

Advertisement

Each player will be able to summon Headless Horseman once per day, so if you’re in a party of five, you could summon it up to five different times for a better chance at some rare loot. These include rings, gear, temporary mounts, a companion pet, and The Horseman’s Reigns, which allow you to summon his mount, and are permanent. The full list is down below:

Ring drops: Ring of Ghou lish Delight , The Horseman’s Signet Ring , Witches Band

Gear drops: The Horseman’s Helm , The Horseman’s Blade

Temporary Mounts (last 14 days): Magic Broom , Swift Magic Broom

Permanent Mount: The Horseman’s Reigns

The Horseman’s Reigns Companion Pet: Sinister Squashling

The Horseman is also where you can pick up the Sinister Sqaushling pumpkin pet, so if you want your own spooky companion, you better get a group together and start grinding.

There you have it! Everything we know about the Hallow’s End event in The Burning Crusade Classic. Be sure to check out WoWhead for all the exact details on gear drops, stats, and the Headless Horseman fight itself.

See you at the Monastery!