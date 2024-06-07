Baldur’s Gate 3 players praise hated NPC: “He doesn’t deserve all the hate”

Not all Baldur’s Gate 3 NPCs were made equally, and not all are loved in the same way – but poor Zevlor just gets far too much hate for the one mistake he made in Act Two.

During Act One, we meet the Tiefling refugees, led by Zevlor. His aim is to lead them to safety over to Baldur’s Gate, but in the process, they’re attacked by the Cult of the Absolute. Without too much of a fight, Zevlor apparently freezes and surrenders the entire group – at least that’s what the Tieflings think.

In reality, he was instantly mind-controlled, meaning he had no real power over his actions. Nevertheless, fans and in-game characters are quick to hate the NPC for his ‘cowardly’ actions, and some players have had enough.

“I don’t understand what was Zevlor supposed to do” shared one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, slamming the hate for the Paladin.

They went on to add: “When they get ambushed, the f**k was Zevlor supposed to do? Yeah, he got mind-controlled and surrendered, but even if that didn’t happen, what was he supposed to do? Fight? Against the absolutists, with a group of civilians and kids?”

While, on the surface, his surrender looked weak, the alternative was certain death for a group of innocent refugees. Interestingly, this is a prime example of mixed information, as the game’s NPCs don’t know he was mind-controlled, whereas the players do, meaning they end up drawing different conclusions.

Zevlor is still a pretty hated NPC throughout the game but fans are quick to jump to his defense, commenting that “it’s completely tragic” when talking about his story.

However, some slammed the BG3 story for such hatred, adding that “he is one of the few characters I wish had some sort of redemption arc. Come act 3 he’s just… gone.”

Perhaps, with a good redemption arc, Zevlor could be forgiven by the other NPCs or even a few players. But while Larian Studios have promised full mod support and a few more dark endings, no more new stories are coming, so Zevlor may just have to deal with the negative feelings toward him.