WoW devs confirm significant Mythic Amirdrassil boss nerfs

Mythic Amirdrassil has been providing extremely challenging encounters, even for the most experienced World of Warcraft players. Fortunately for some, the last two boss encounters are about to get some significant nerfs.

In a blue post on the official Blizzard forums, the development team confirmed considerable changes to the Tindral Sageswift and Fyrakk, the Blazing encounters at the end of the raid. For the latter, a huge 20% damage reduction to Blaze Damage should relieve the pressure on healers attempting to work through it.

The full breakdown of the Amirdrassil changes is as follows:

Tindral Sageswift

Fiery Growth’s targets reduced to 3 on Mythic difficulty (was 4).

Fiery Growth’s damage reduced by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

Falling Star’s damage reduced by 15% on Mythic difficulty.

Pulsing Heat’s damage reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.

Amirdrassil Fyrakk

Shadow Cage now lasts 12 seconds on Mythic difficulty.

Flamebound now increases damage taken from Flame Orbs by 5% on Mythic difficulty (was 30%).

Shadowbound now increases damage taken from Shadow Orbs by 5% on Mythic difficulty (was 30%).

Blaze damage decreased by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

Maximum health of Darnassian Ancient decreased by 20% on Mythic difficulty.

The fact that such significant nerfs are being implemented so far into the season is interesting and suggests Blizzard is unhappy with the current tuning of Amirdrassil at the highest difficulty. The general consensus among the community has been that the latter half of the raid is too difficult, despite the fact that it’s supposed to be immensely challenging.

