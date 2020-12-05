How to get Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

The Loyal Gorger is a new mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, but although it looks incredible, it takes a bit of time and effort to obtain. Here’s everything you need to know.

World of Warcraft players love earning themselves new mounts, and that hasn’t changed in Shadowlands. They’re one of the best ways to add some flair and style to your character.

However, the best mounts have often been the hardest to obtain. Some required players to finish long quest chains, while others dropped from raid bosses but had an incredibly low drop rate. Fortunately, that’s changed a little in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

The Loyal Gorger is one of the new mounts introduced in the latest expansion, and it looks incredible. It’s a hulking blue creature that walks on two legs and has enormous fists. It’s also pretty easy to get, although it will take a week. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

How to get the Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

First, you’ll need to acquire an item called Enticing Anima. It drops from monsters around the Banewood in Revendreth.

Next, you’ll need to use the Enticing Anima on Worldedge Braziers scattered throughout the Banewood.

Then, the Worldedge Gorger will spawn, and you’ll need to fight him. He’s pretty tough, so make sure you come prepared.

If you defeat him, there’s a chance he’ll’ drop a quest called “Impressionable Gorger Spawn.”

If it doesn’t drop, you’ll need to repeat the previous steps until it does.

The first part of the quest will ask you to look for a gorger in the Endmire. It’s located north of Darhaven in Revendreth.

Once you’ve found it, it will transition into a seven-day quest.

For six of the seven days, you’ll need to collect different items dropped from monsters in Endmire.

On the seventh day, the quest chain will end with a showdown against the Unbidden Worldeater.

If you manage to slay him once and for all, you’re all set. Just turn the quest in and receive your Loyal Gorger mount.

If you want the Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, that step by step guide covers everything you’ll need to know.

It will take time and a bit of luck with the drop rates, but other than that, it’s pretty straightforward.

Some players won’t be too enthusiastic about needing to invest a bit of time each day for a full week. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worthwhile, especially considering how cool it looks.