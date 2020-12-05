Logo
World of Warcraft

How to get Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Published: 5/Dec/2020 2:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Loyal Gorger is a new mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, but although it looks incredible, it takes a bit of time and effort to obtain. Here’s everything you need to know.

World of Warcraft players love earning themselves new mounts, and that hasn’t changed in Shadowlands. They’re one of the best ways to add some flair and style to your character.

However, the best mounts have often been the hardest to obtain. Some required players to finish long quest chains, while others dropped from raid bosses but had an incredibly low drop rate. Fortunately, that’s changed a little in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. 

The Loyal Gorger is one of the new mounts introduced in the latest expansion, and it looks incredible. It’s a hulking blue creature that walks on two legs and has enormous fists. It’s also pretty easy to get, although it will take a week. Here’s a quick guide on how to do it.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Loyal Gorger Mount
Activision-Blizzard
The Loyal Gorger mount was introduced in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

How to get the Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

  • First, you’ll need to acquire an item called Enticing Anima. It drops from monsters around the Banewood in Revendreth.
  • Next, you’ll need to use the Enticing Anima on Worldedge Braziers scattered throughout the Banewood.
  • Then, the Worldedge Gorger will spawn, and you’ll need to fight him. He’s pretty tough, so make sure you come prepared.
  • If you defeat him, there’s a chance he’ll’ drop a quest called “Impressionable Gorger Spawn.” 
  • If it doesn’t drop, you’ll need to repeat the previous steps until it does.
  • The first part of the quest will ask you to look for a gorger in the Endmire. It’s located north of Darhaven in Revendreth.
  • Once you’ve found it, it will transition into a seven-day quest.
  • For six of the seven days, you’ll need to collect different items dropped from monsters in Endmire.
  • On the seventh day, the quest chain will end with a showdown against the Unbidden Worldeater.
  • If you manage to slay him once and for all, you’re all set. Just turn the quest in and receive your Loyal Gorger mount.
If you want the Loyal Gorger mount in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, that step by step guide covers everything you’ll need to know.

It will take time and a bit of luck with the drop rates, but other than that, it’s pretty straightforward.

Some players won’t be too enthusiastic about needing to invest a bit of time each day for a full week. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t worthwhile, especially considering how cool it looks.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.