GamingDiablo

Best Diablo 4 Landslide Druid builds in Season 5

Anyka Pettigrew
Diablo 4 Druid casting LandslideDexerto

Diablo 4’s powerful Landslide Druid build can deal incredible damage to single-target enemies and is great for inflicting status effects on your foes. If the Landslide Druid is your choice for Season 5, you’ll need to know about the best leveling, endgame, and PvP builds for this type of Druid.

The Landslide Druid is a popular contender amongst Druid builds for Season of the Infernal Hordes, as it packs a punch with the Landslide skill and allows you to deal focused damage all by yourself, unlike the Companion Druid.

You’ll need the right skills, gear, Aspects, and Glyphs to make this Landslide Druid build work in Season 5. All the details are laid out for you below to help you craft this build.

Best Landslide Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Diablo 4 Druid in yellow gearBlizzard Entertainment

From level one to level 50, your Druid will need to unlock the right skills in the correct order for this Landslide build to shine. Here’s the leveling process:

LevelSkill
1Wind Shear
2Enhanced Wind Shear
3Landslide
4Enhanced Landslide
5Primal Landslide
6Fierce Wind Shear
7Blood Howl
8Enhanced Blood Howl
9Landslide
10Landslide
11Innate Blood Howl
12Poison Creeper
13Enhanced Poison Creeper
14Ferocious Poison Creeper
15Landslide
16Landslide
17Trample
18Enhanced Trample
19Savage Trample
20Poison Creeper
21Poison Creeper
22Poison Creeper
23Poison Creeper
24Petrify
25Prime Petrify
26Supreme Petrify
27Nature’s Reach
28Nature’s Reach
29Nature’s Reach
30Neurotoxin
31Envenom
32Envenom
33Envenom
34Ursine Strength
35Heart of the Wild
36Wild Impulses
37Wild Impulses
38Wild Impulses
39Defiance
40Defiance
41Defiance
42Crushing Earth
43Safeguard
44Crushing Earth
45Crushing Earth
46Stone Guard
47Stone Guard
48Stone Guard
49Abundance
Renown 1Abundance
Renown 2Abundance
Renown 3Ancestral Fortitude
Renown 4Circle of Life
Renown 5Circle of Life
Renown 6Circle of Life
Renown 7Resonance
Renown 8Resonance
Renown 9Resonance
Renown 10Safeguard

These are the skills you should grab until you reach level 50 using skill points, as well as your Renown points. Whether or not you’re playing the campaign as you’re leveling, you should have an easy time trudging through enemy waves.

The majority of your damage comes from skills like Landslide, Wind Shear, and Trample. You also have the Defensive Skill Blood Howl, which you can use to heal yourself as you spawn Poison Creepers for sideline damage.

Petrify is a great Ultimate that Stuns and Petrifies enemies for increased Critical Strike Damage. You also have a ton of great Passive Skills to help your survivability and damage rates as you level up.

As a reminder, spending Smouldering Ashes for an EXP boost in the Season 5 Battle Pass will help you reach level 50 much faster than normal.

Best Spirit Boons for leveling

Diablo 4 Druid Spirit BoonsDexerto

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for leveling your Landslide Druid:

  • Deer: Advantageous Beast
  • Eagle: Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath
  • Wolf: Pack Leader
  • Snake: Calm Before the Storm

The Spirit Boon you should pick up first is Pack Leader, which gives Critical Strikes a chance to reset the Cooldowns of your Companion Skills. Poison Creeper would benefit from this, allowing you to use this Companion Skill more often.

Next, unlock Advantageous Beast for a Movement Speed and Impairment Reduction boost. There’s also Avian Wrath for extra Critical Strike Damage and Swooping Attacks for an Attack Speed buff.

Your final Spirit Boon can be Calm Before the Storm as it gives your Nature Magic Skills a small chance to reduce your Ultimate Skill Cooldown by a couple of seconds. During the end of your leveling build, you’ll need this for the Petrify Ultimate.

Best leveling rotation

  • Poison Creeper
  • Wind Shear
  • Landslide
  • Petrify
  • Trample
  • Blood Howl

Here’s the recommended leveling rotation for your Landslide Druid. First, you’ll want to start with Poison Creeper to passively deal Poison damage and Immobilize enemies. You’ll then hit your enemies with Wind Shear to render them Vulnerable.

Now you can use your best skill Landslide which will Immobilize enemies further and tear through them with enormous damage. Use Petrify for the remaining foes, increasing your Critical Strike Damage and encasing enemies in stone.

You can then utilize Trample, which makes you Unstoppable and generates some Spirit at the same time. At this point your health may be dire, so rely on Blood Howl to heal yourself. Repeat this leveling rotation for easy combat encounters.

Best Legendary Aspects

Although you’re just leveling up this build, there are plenty of helpful Legendary Aspects you should pick up along the way to the endgame. Look out for these Aspects for the Landslide Druid build:

AspectPowerDungeonRegion
Aspect of the Calm BreezeWind Shear deals Poison damage over a few seconds. It also has a small chance to fully restore you Spirit.Grinning LabyrinthDry Steppes
Aspect of QuicksandDamage from Earth Skills Slow enemies for a few seconds.Feral’s DenScosglen
Aspect of RetaliationYour Core Skills deal increased damage based on your Forify amount.Seaside DescentDry Steppes
Rapid AspectBasic SKills gain an Attack Speed boost.Buried HallsDry Steppes
Ballistic AspectEarth Skills gain two Ranks when you have Fortify.Whispering PinesScosglen

Best Landslide Druid endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Diablo 4 two DruidsBlizzard Entertainment

Now that you’re at the endgame phase, and hopefully completed the Of Lambs and Wolves questline, you can turn the leveling build into an endgame one. The build isn’t too different, but there are many key changes:

Active Skills

Active SkillUpgradesPoints Allocated
Storm StrikeEnhanced1
Lightning Storm5
LandslideEnhanced, Primal5
Earthen BulwarkEnhanced1
Blood HowlEnhanced, Preserving1
Poison CreeperEnhanced, Ferocious1
PetrifyPrime, Supreme1

The only changes to your Active Skill arsenal are Storm Strike, Lightning Storm, and Earthen Bulwark. Storm Strike is a Basic Skill to generate Spirit and Immobilize enemies, while Lightning Storm won’t be in your hotbar and will be triggered by the Nature’s Fury Passive.

We also have Earthen Bulwark, which can grant your Druid a protective Barrier. Other than these three, all your other skills stay the same.

Passive Skills

Passive SkillPoints Allocated
Heart of the Wild1
Wild Impulses3
Ancestral Fortitude2
Vigilance3
Crushing Earth3
Stone Guard3
Safeguard1
Neurotoxin1
Envenom3
Defiance1
Natural Disaster3
Circle of Life2
Defensive Posture3
Quickshift3
Nature’s Fury1

There aren’t many new Passives introduced in the endgame Landslide Druid build, but there are a few notable ones to point out. Quickshift allows you to deal increased damage after Shapeshifting, which is perfect when using Blood Howl.

Plus, Natural Disaster makes Earth Skills like Landslide deal more damage, while also rendering enemies Vulnerable. This Passive additionally allows your Storm Skills to deal better damage against Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back enemies.

Best Spirit Boons for endgame

  • Deer: Wariness
  • Eagle: Iron Feather OR Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath
  • Wolf: Pack Leader
  • Snake: Calm Before the Storm

Your Druid Spirit Boons during the endgame shouldn’t change all that much. Keep everything except Advantageous Beast, since you should now switch it to Wariness. This Deer Boon will allow you to take reduced damage from Elites, who will be ever-present during endgame activities.

You could also try switching Swooping Attacks (increased Attack Speed) for Iron Feather while doing things light Nightmare Dungeons or The Pit to stay alive, as it increases your Maximum Life.

As explained before, Avian Wrath deals extra Critical Strike Damage while Pack Leader gives your Critical Strikes a chance to reset your Companion Skill Cooldowns. Then there’s Calm Before the Storm, which gives your Nature Magic Skills a chance to reduce your Ultimate Cooldown.

Best endgame rotation

Diablo 4 Druid casting PetrifyDexerto
  • Poison Creeper
  • Earthen Bulwark
  • Storm Strike
  • Petrify
  • Landslide
  • Blood Howl

With three different skills active, the endgame rotation works a little differently. Start again with Poison Creeper to Poison and Immobilize nearby enemies. You’ll then use Earthen Bulwark to protect yourself with a Barrier and make you Unstoppable.

Next, you can inflict Storm Strike on your enemies to make them Immobilized. From there, use Petrify to encase enemies in stone and increase your Critical Strike Damage against them.

After that buff, use Landslide to deal maximum damage to your foes. End the rotation with Blood Howl if you’ve gotten hurt and need some health back.

Best Legendary Aspects

Although your Landslide Druid already has a good amount of Legendary Aspects there are a few more that can make this endgame build shine. Grab these Aspects to ensure that your build can work during the higher World Tiers:

AspectPowerDungeonRegionObol Gamble
Crashstone AspectEarth Skills deal increased Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.StockadesScosglenOffhands
Aspect of the AftershockLandslide’s earth pillars each strike a second time and deal bonus damage per hit.Offhands
Aspect of Rushing WildsCasting a Companion Skill grants you increased Movement Speed for a few seconds.Boots
Nighthowler’s AspectBlood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance. Also, Blood Howl affects nearby players for a few seconds.Forbidden CityFractured PeaksOhhands
Aspect of Mending StoneDuration of Earthen Bulwark increased by a few seconds. Also, killing an enemy replenishes some of your active Barrier.Sealed ArchivesDry SteppesPants
Subterranean AspectPoison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide around you. Earth Skills deal increased damage to Poisoned enemies.Offhands

Paragon Board

Diablo 4 Landslide Druid casting Poison Creeper

After you hit level 50, you’ll start to earn Paragon Points to invest in your Paragon Board. Alongside these points, you can slot Glyphs into the board for an improved endgame Landslide Druid build.

There are numerous types of Glyphs you can find, but these are the recommended Glyphs you should place on your board.

Best Glyphs

  • Human
  • Earth and Sky
  • Undaunted
  • Outmatch
  • Spirit
  • Territorial

If you’re looking for Glyphs that can enhance your Druid’s Nature Magic Skills, Damage Reduction, and overall damage output, these are the Glyphs for you. These six Glyphs will help your Druid get through levels 50-100 with ease.

Best Landslide Druid endgame item build

There are many gear items to choose from during the endgame for your Landslide Druid. While some of these picks are Legendary items, a lot of them are Uniques, which are tougher to hunt.

These items were picked based on the power they grant, as they have Legendary Aspects which massively buff your Landslide Druid. Keep an eye out for these items:

ItemSocketItem typePower
Vasily’s PrayerRuby for extra lifeHelmEarth Skills are now also Werebear Skills that Fortify you for a portion of your Maximum Health.
Symbiotic Runic MailRuby for extra lifeChest ArmorWhen Nature’s Fury Passive triggers a free skill, your non-Ultimate Cooldowns of the opposite type are reduced by a few seconds.
Unsung Ascetic’s WrapsGlovesLightning Storm gains an additional strike anytime it grows. Also, its Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice to deal increased damage.
Tibault’s WillRuby for extra lifePantsDeal increased damage while Unstoppable for a few seconds. Also, when you become Unstoppable, gain some Primary Resource.
Wildheart HungerBootsWhen you Shapeshift, you gain Wildheart for a few seconds. This grants you increased stacking damage every two seconds, up to 60%.
Bone Blade of the AftershockEmerald for extra Critical Strike DamageMain WeaponLandslide’s earth pillars each strike a second time and deal bonus damage per hit.
Ancient Effigy of RetaliationEmerald for extra Critical Strike DamageOffhand WeaponCore Skills deal increased damage based on your Fortify amount.
Amulet of Natural BalanceDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsAmuletCasting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills increased Critical Strike Damage for a couple of seconds. Also, casting an Earth Skill increases Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills for a few seconds.
EarthbreakerDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsRing 1Casts of Landslide leave behind Tectonic Spikes that deal Physical damage. Spawning a Landslide pillar within Tectonic Spikes has a chance to spawn two instead.
Subterranean RingDiamond for extra resistance to all elementsRing 2Poison Creeper’s active skill also casts Landslide around you. Earth Skills deal increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

As a reminder, farm Mother’s Gifts to earn some of the best loot this season.

Best Landslide Druid build for PvP

You’re in luck because the Landslide Druid is considered the best Druid build during Season 5 for PvP play in the Fields of Hatred.

The great thing about the Landslide Druid is that it hits hard against single targets and close enemies. You’ll have a bevy of skills that can inflict nasty Status Effects on enemy players to then wipe them out with your high-damage skills.

You now know everything about creating a Landslide Druid in Season of the Infernal Hordes. Make sure to check out our other class build guides for Barbarians, Rogues, Necromancers, and Sorcerers. You may also be curious about where Druids sit in the current meta from our Diablo 4 class tier list.

