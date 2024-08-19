Best Diablo 4 Landslide Druid builds in Season 5

Diablo 4’s powerful Landslide Druid build can deal incredible damage to single-target enemies and is great for inflicting status effects on your foes. If the Landslide Druid is your choice for Season 5, you’ll need to know about the best leveling, endgame, and PvP builds for this type of Druid.

The Landslide Druid is a popular contender amongst Druid builds for Season of the Infernal Hordes, as it packs a punch with the Landslide skill and allows you to deal focused damage all by yourself, unlike the Companion Druid.

Article continues after ad

You’ll need the right skills, gear, Aspects, and Glyphs to make this Landslide Druid build work in Season 5. All the details are laid out for you below to help you craft this build.

Best Landslide Druid build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Blizzard Entertainment

From level one to level 50, your Druid will need to unlock the right skills in the correct order for this Landslide build to shine. Here’s the leveling process:

Article continues after ad

Level Skill 1 Wind Shear 2 Enhanced Wind Shear 3 Landslide 4 Enhanced Landslide 5 Primal Landslide 6 Fierce Wind Shear 7 Blood Howl 8 Enhanced Blood Howl 9 Landslide 10 Landslide 11 Innate Blood Howl 12 Poison Creeper 13 Enhanced Poison Creeper 14 Ferocious Poison Creeper 15 Landslide 16 Landslide 17 Trample 18 Enhanced Trample 19 Savage Trample 20 Poison Creeper 21 Poison Creeper 22 Poison Creeper 23 Poison Creeper 24 Petrify 25 Prime Petrify 26 Supreme Petrify 27 Nature’s Reach 28 Nature’s Reach 29 Nature’s Reach 30 Neurotoxin 31 Envenom 32 Envenom 33 Envenom 34 Ursine Strength 35 Heart of the Wild 36 Wild Impulses 37 Wild Impulses 38 Wild Impulses 39 Defiance 40 Defiance 41 Defiance 42 Crushing Earth 43 Safeguard 44 Crushing Earth 45 Crushing Earth 46 Stone Guard 47 Stone Guard 48 Stone Guard 49 Abundance Renown 1 Abundance Renown 2 Abundance Renown 3 Ancestral Fortitude Renown 4 Circle of Life Renown 5 Circle of Life Renown 6 Circle of Life Renown 7 Resonance Renown 8 Resonance Renown 9 Resonance Renown 10 Safeguard

These are the skills you should grab until you reach level 50 using skill points, as well as your Renown points. Whether or not you’re playing the campaign as you’re leveling, you should have an easy time trudging through enemy waves.

Article continues after ad

The majority of your damage comes from skills like Landslide, Wind Shear, and Trample. You also have the Defensive Skill Blood Howl, which you can use to heal yourself as you spawn Poison Creepers for sideline damage.

Petrify is a great Ultimate that Stuns and Petrifies enemies for increased Critical Strike Damage. You also have a ton of great Passive Skills to help your survivability and damage rates as you level up.

As a reminder, spending Smouldering Ashes for an EXP boost in the Season 5 Battle Pass will help you reach level 50 much faster than normal.

Article continues after ad

Best Spirit Boons for leveling

Dexerto

Out of the 16 different Spirit Boons that Druids can unlock, you can only grab five. These are the Spirit Boons we recommend for leveling your Landslide Druid:

Article continues after ad

Deer : Advantageous Beast

: Advantageous Beast Eagle : Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath

: Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath Wolf : Pack Leader

: Pack Leader Snake: Calm Before the Storm

The Spirit Boon you should pick up first is Pack Leader, which gives Critical Strikes a chance to reset the Cooldowns of your Companion Skills. Poison Creeper would benefit from this, allowing you to use this Companion Skill more often.

Next, unlock Advantageous Beast for a Movement Speed and Impairment Reduction boost. There’s also Avian Wrath for extra Critical Strike Damage and Swooping Attacks for an Attack Speed buff.

Article continues after ad

Your final Spirit Boon can be Calm Before the Storm as it gives your Nature Magic Skills a small chance to reduce your Ultimate Skill Cooldown by a couple of seconds. During the end of your leveling build, you’ll need this for the Petrify Ultimate.

Best leveling rotation

Poison Creeper

Wind Shear

Landslide

Petrify

Trample

Blood Howl

Here’s the recommended leveling rotation for your Landslide Druid. First, you’ll want to start with Poison Creeper to passively deal Poison damage and Immobilize enemies. You’ll then hit your enemies with Wind Shear to render them Vulnerable.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now you can use your best skill Landslide which will Immobilize enemies further and tear through them with enormous damage. Use Petrify for the remaining foes, increasing your Critical Strike Damage and encasing enemies in stone.

You can then utilize Trample, which makes you Unstoppable and generates some Spirit at the same time. At this point your health may be dire, so rely on Blood Howl to heal yourself. Repeat this leveling rotation for easy combat encounters.

Article continues after ad

Best Legendary Aspects

Although you’re just leveling up this build, there are plenty of helpful Legendary Aspects you should pick up along the way to the endgame. Look out for these Aspects for the Landslide Druid build:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Aspect of the Calm Breeze Wind Shear deals Poison damage over a few seconds. It also has a small chance to fully restore you Spirit. Grinning Labyrinth Dry Steppes Aspect of Quicksand Damage from Earth Skills Slow enemies for a few seconds. Feral’s Den Scosglen Aspect of Retaliation Your Core Skills deal increased damage based on your Forify amount. Seaside Descent Dry Steppes Rapid Aspect Basic SKills gain an Attack Speed boost. Buried Halls Dry Steppes Ballistic Aspect Earth Skills gain two Ranks when you have Fortify. Whispering Pines Scosglen

Best Landslide Druid endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Blizzard Entertainment

Now that you’re at the endgame phase, and hopefully completed the Of Lambs and Wolves questline, you can turn the leveling build into an endgame one. The build isn’t too different, but there are many key changes:

Article continues after ad

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points Allocated Storm Strike Enhanced 1 Lightning Storm – 5 Landslide Enhanced, Primal 5 Earthen Bulwark Enhanced 1 Blood Howl Enhanced, Preserving 1 Poison Creeper Enhanced, Ferocious 1 Petrify Prime, Supreme 1

The only changes to your Active Skill arsenal are Storm Strike, Lightning Storm, and Earthen Bulwark. Storm Strike is a Basic Skill to generate Spirit and Immobilize enemies, while Lightning Storm won’t be in your hotbar and will be triggered by the Nature’s Fury Passive.

Article continues after ad

We also have Earthen Bulwark, which can grant your Druid a protective Barrier. Other than these three, all your other skills stay the same.

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Allocated Heart of the Wild 1 Wild Impulses 3 Ancestral Fortitude 2 Vigilance 3 Crushing Earth 3 Stone Guard 3 Safeguard 1 Neurotoxin 1 Envenom 3 Defiance 1 Natural Disaster 3 Circle of Life 2 Defensive Posture 3 Quickshift 3 Nature’s Fury 1

There aren’t many new Passives introduced in the endgame Landslide Druid build, but there are a few notable ones to point out. Quickshift allows you to deal increased damage after Shapeshifting, which is perfect when using Blood Howl.

Plus, Natural Disaster makes Earth Skills like Landslide deal more damage, while also rendering enemies Vulnerable. This Passive additionally allows your Storm Skills to deal better damage against Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back enemies.

Article continues after ad

Best Spirit Boons for endgame

Deer : Wariness

: Wariness Eagle : Iron Feather OR Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath

: Iron Feather OR Swooping Attacks, Avian Wrath Wolf : Pack Leader

: Pack Leader Snake: Calm Before the Storm

Your Druid Spirit Boons during the endgame shouldn’t change all that much. Keep everything except Advantageous Beast, since you should now switch it to Wariness. This Deer Boon will allow you to take reduced damage from Elites, who will be ever-present during endgame activities.

Article continues after ad

You could also try switching Swooping Attacks (increased Attack Speed) for Iron Feather while doing things light Nightmare Dungeons or The Pit to stay alive, as it increases your Maximum Life.

Article continues after ad

As explained before, Avian Wrath deals extra Critical Strike Damage while Pack Leader gives your Critical Strikes a chance to reset your Companion Skill Cooldowns. Then there’s Calm Before the Storm, which gives your Nature Magic Skills a chance to reduce your Ultimate Cooldown.

Best endgame rotation

Dexerto

Poison Creeper

Earthen Bulwark

Storm Strike

Petrify

Landslide

Blood Howl

With three different skills active, the endgame rotation works a little differently. Start again with Poison Creeper to Poison and Immobilize nearby enemies. You’ll then use Earthen Bulwark to protect yourself with a Barrier and make you Unstoppable.

Article continues after ad

Next, you can inflict Storm Strike on your enemies to make them Immobilized. From there, use Petrify to encase enemies in stone and increase your Critical Strike Damage against them.

After that buff, use Landslide to deal maximum damage to your foes. End the rotation with Blood Howl if you’ve gotten hurt and need some health back.

Article continues after ad

Best Legendary Aspects

Although your Landslide Druid already has a good amount of Legendary Aspects there are a few more that can make this endgame build shine. Grab these Aspects to ensure that your build can work during the higher World Tiers:

Article continues after ad

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Obol Gamble Crashstone Aspect Earth Skills deal increased Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled enemies. Stockades Scosglen Offhands Aspect of the Aftershock Landslide’s earth pillars each strike a second time and deal bonus damage per hit. – – Offhands Aspect of Rushing Wilds Casting a Companion Skill grants you increased Movement Speed for a few seconds. – – Boots Nighthowler’s Aspect Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance. Also, Blood Howl affects nearby players for a few seconds. Forbidden City Fractured Peaks Ohhands Aspect of Mending Stone Duration of Earthen Bulwark increased by a few seconds. Also, killing an enemy replenishes some of your active Barrier. Sealed Archives Dry Steppes Pants Subterranean Aspect Poison Creeper’s active also casts Landslide around you. Earth Skills deal increased damage to Poisoned enemies. – – Offhands

Paragon Board

After you hit level 50, you’ll start to earn Paragon Points to invest in your Paragon Board. Alongside these points, you can slot Glyphs into the board for an improved endgame Landslide Druid build.

There are numerous types of Glyphs you can find, but these are the recommended Glyphs you should place on your board.

Best Glyphs

Human

Earth and Sky

Undaunted

Outmatch

Spirit

Territorial

If you’re looking for Glyphs that can enhance your Druid’s Nature Magic Skills, Damage Reduction, and overall damage output, these are the Glyphs for you. These six Glyphs will help your Druid get through levels 50-100 with ease.

Article continues after ad

Best Landslide Druid endgame item build

There are many gear items to choose from during the endgame for your Landslide Druid. While some of these picks are Legendary items, a lot of them are Uniques, which are tougher to hunt.

Article continues after ad

These items were picked based on the power they grant, as they have Legendary Aspects which massively buff your Landslide Druid. Keep an eye out for these items:

Item Socket Item type Power Vasily’s Prayer Ruby for extra life Helm Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills that Fortify you for a portion of your Maximum Health. Symbiotic Runic Mail Ruby for extra life Chest Armor When Nature’s Fury Passive triggers a free skill, your non-Ultimate Cooldowns of the opposite type are reduced by a few seconds. Unsung Ascetic’s Wraps – Gloves Lightning Storm gains an additional strike anytime it grows. Also, its Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice to deal increased damage. Tibault’s Will Ruby for extra life Pants Deal increased damage while Unstoppable for a few seconds. Also, when you become Unstoppable, gain some Primary Resource. Wildheart Hunger – Boots When you Shapeshift, you gain Wildheart for a few seconds. This grants you increased stacking damage every two seconds, up to 60%. Bone Blade of the Aftershock Emerald for extra Critical Strike Damage Main Weapon Landslide’s earth pillars each strike a second time and deal bonus damage per hit. Ancient Effigy of Retaliation Emerald for extra Critical Strike Damage Offhand Weapon Core Skills deal increased damage based on your Fortify amount. Amulet of Natural Balance Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Amulet Casting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills increased Critical Strike Damage for a couple of seconds. Also, casting an Earth Skill increases Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills for a few seconds. Earthbreaker Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 1 Casts of Landslide leave behind Tectonic Spikes that deal Physical damage. Spawning a Landslide pillar within Tectonic Spikes has a chance to spawn two instead. Subterranean Ring Diamond for extra resistance to all elements Ring 2 Poison Creeper’s active skill also casts Landslide around you. Earth Skills deal increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

As a reminder, farm Mother’s Gifts to earn some of the best loot this season.

Article continues after ad

Best Landslide Druid build for PvP

You’re in luck because the Landslide Druid is considered the best Druid build during Season 5 for PvP play in the Fields of Hatred.

The great thing about the Landslide Druid is that it hits hard against single targets and close enemies. You’ll have a bevy of skills that can inflict nasty Status Effects on enemy players to then wipe them out with your high-damage skills.

You now know everything about creating a Landslide Druid in Season of the Infernal Hordes. Make sure to check out our other class build guides for Barbarians, Rogues, Necromancers, and Sorcerers. You may also be curious about where Druids sit in the current meta from our Diablo 4 class tier list.

Article continues after ad