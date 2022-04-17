Asmongold calls out “bad” WoW Game Director for public debate on Twitch

Asmongold called out WoW Game Director Ion Hazzikostas for being “bad” at his job because he doesn’t understand “player psychology” and invited him to a public debate on Twitch.

Asmon’s passion for World of Warcraft often leads to tough-love takes on the state of the game. For example, he’s recently criticized the latest patches and urged Blizzard to avoid making the same mistakes in the next expansion.

After analyzing it once more, he decided to take matters into his own hands and invited WoW Game Director Ion Hazzikostas to join his stream to talk about the game and provide some “introspection” on its issues.

“In my opinion, I think Ion is a bad game director because Ion does not understand player psychology,” said Asmon. “I think Ion doesn’t understand player psychology. I think he doesn’t understand why players do things.”

Asmon believes it’s because Ion primarily raids over doing other content. “That’s totally fine if you only do raids, but don’t go and tell everybody else that they’re supposed to do things a different way. That’s the difference.”

For that reason, he wants to debate him on Twitch. “I’ve talked to Ion before. I think Ion has some good points. I would love to do it again. Ion, if you’re watching this, can you come on my stream? I want you to look at it from this perspective.

“You cannot make Blizzard look any worse. You’ve got really nothing to lose at this point. There’s been so much drama. You don’t have to worry about messing up the reputation of the game or anything like that. Just come on the stream.”

“We can talk about the game and figure out where you’re coming from. Because it seems like you don’t see why people don’t like systems, and it’s created a lot of dissonance over the years. Maybe you could give us some introspection on why that is.”

The next expansion is set to be announced on April 19, which means it’s the perfect time for the debate to happen if it does at all. However, Hazzikostas hasn’t responded to the call out yet or even acknowledged it.

Even if the debate between them doesn’t happen though, Asmon won’t hesitate to share his thoughts on the next expansion after its announcement, and given how well he knows the game, it will be interesting to see what he thinks.