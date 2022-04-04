Asmongold explains why new WoW expansion may lose interest quickly after launch

Asmongold believes World of Warcraft players might quickly lose interest in the next expansion if it follows what he claims is a trend of only being fun for a month before becoming stale.

On April 2, Asmon told fans he was done playing World of Warcraft for the time being because he’s sick and tired of disappointing content and patches.

Still, leaks alluding to the next expansion managed to pique his interest.

However, after dissecting it on stream, he implied that he thinks it might lose interest quickly, claiming it will be fun for “at least a month” before becoming “boring” — compelling him and other players to move on.

“The new WoW expansion got leaked,” he said. “We don’t really know if this is actually true or not. This could actually just be bullsh*t and something that’s not even real. However, this does seem to be, to some degree, real.”

Asmon isn’t very optimistic about how the expansion will perform. “Do I think this will sell more than Shadowlands? I think it’ll be about the same.” Still, he assured fans he’d play it — at least for a little while.

“I’m going to come back and play the new expansion 100 percent. Like, every new WoW expansion is fun for at least a month. For at least a month, I have quality content in WoW that I can enjoy. So yeah, I’m going to do the same thing.”

As for whether it will keep him and other players interested beyond that, that’s a different story. “If afterward the game is boring or they have bad systems, I’m just going to move on and play something else instead.”

On March 9, Asmon posted a video talking about the next expansion and admitted he “doesn’t give a sh*t” if it ends up being bad because he’d keep on playing Lost Ark instead, which falls in line with his recent comments.

He also thinks the longer they delay it, the better — since it increases the likelihood of it being good. However, unless it ends up being really good, he doesn’t seem convinced it will maintain interest over time.