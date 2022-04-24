 Marved's Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more - Dexerto
Marved’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Published: 24/Apr/2022 17:00

by Shay Robson
Marved playing on stage at VCT Masters Reykjavik
Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming Valorant pro Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Marved’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Following his outstanding performance at the VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik, dropping 35 kills in one map against ZETA DIVISION, one of OpTic’s many star players Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen has made his mark as one of the best in the game.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Marved’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Contents

Optic Gaming Marved playing on 2022 VCT Masters Reykjavik stage
Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
Marved is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the world following his impressive performance at VCT Masters Reykjavik.

Marved’s mouse settings

The OpTic Gaming pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity compared to others at his skill – playing at a normal 800 DPI with a low sensitivity of 0.306 while opting to use the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.

Setting Value
DPI 800
Sensitivity 0.306
Zoom Sensitivity 1.00
eDPI 244.8
Hz 1000
Windows Sensitivity 6
Raw Input On
Mouse acceleration Off

Marved’s Valorant crosshair

When it comes to Marved’s Valorant crosshair, he opts for a casual, yet smaller than regular green crosshair. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

  • 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value
Color Green
Outlines On
Outline Opacity 1.00
Outline Thickness 244.8
Centre Dot Off
Center Dot Opacity 1.00
Center Dot Thickness 1.00

Inner Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines On
Inner Lines Opacity 1.00
Inner Line Length 3.00
Inner Lines Thickness 2.00
Inner Line Offset 2.00
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value
Show Inner Lines Off
Inner Lines Opacity 0
Inner Line Length 0
Inner Lines Thickness 0
Inner Line Offset 0
Movement Error Off
Firing Error Off

Marved’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value
Walk L-Shift
Crouch L-Ctrl
Jump Mouse Wheel Down
Use Object F
Equip Primary Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee 3
Equip Spike 4
Ability: 1 C
Ability: 2 V
Ability: 3 E
Ability: Ultimate X

Marved’s monitor and resolution

Marved currently uses the BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 gaming monitor. And unlike other professional FPS players, he plays in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value
Resolution 1920×1080
Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scaling Native
Refresh Rate 240hz
Response Time 1ms
Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Marved chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

Marved’s video settings

Setting Value
Multithreaded Rendering On
Material Quality Low
Texture Quality Low
Detail Quality Low
UI Quality Low
Vignette Low
VSync Off
Anti-Aliasing Off
Anisotropic Filtering None
Improve Clarity 4x
Experimental Sharpening Off
Bloom Off
Distortion Off
Cast Shadows Off

Marved’s equipment

Equipment ropz
Mouse Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
Monitor BENQ ZOWIE XL2540
Keyboard Corsair K70 RGB
Headset Apple EarPods
