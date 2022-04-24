Marved’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

OpTic Gaming Valorant pro Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Marved’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.
Following his outstanding performance at the VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik, dropping 35 kills in one map against ZETA DIVISION, one of OpTic’s many star players Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen has made his mark as one of the best in the game.
Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Marved’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.
Marved’s mouse settings
The OpTic Gaming pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity compared to others at his skill – playing at a normal 800 DPI with a low sensitivity of 0.306 while opting to use the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.306
|Zoom Sensitivity
|1.00
|eDPI
|244.8
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
|Mouse acceleration
|Off
Marved’s Valorant crosshair
When it comes to Marved’s Valorant crosshair, he opts for a casual, yet smaller than regular green crosshair. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.
- 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Green
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1.00
|Outline Thickness
|244.8
|Centre Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Opacity
|1.00
|Center Dot Thickness
|1.00
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1.00
|Inner Line Length
|3.00
|Inner Lines Thickness
|2.00
|Inner Line Offset
|2.00
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|Off
|Inner Lines Opacity
|0
|Inner Line Length
|0
|Inner Lines Thickness
|0
|Inner Line Offset
|0
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Marved’s Valorant keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Use Object
|F
|Equip Primary Weapon
|1
|Equip Secondary Weapon
|2
|Equip Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability: 1
|C
|Ability: 2
|V
|Ability: 3
|E
|Ability: Ultimate
|X
Marved’s monitor and resolution
Marved currently uses the BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 gaming monitor. And unlike other professional FPS players, he plays in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1920×1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Scaling
|Native
|Refresh Rate
|240hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
Like many other professional players, Marved chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.
Marved’s video settings
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Low
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|Off
|Anisotropic Filtering
|None
|Improve Clarity
|4x
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
Marved’s equipment
|Equipment
|Mouse
|Razer Deathadder V2 Pro
|Monitor
|BENQ ZOWIE XL2540
|Keyboard
|Corsair K70 RGB
|Headset
|Apple EarPods