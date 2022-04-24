Marved’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

OpTic Gaming Valorant pro Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about Marved’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Following his outstanding performance at the VCT 2022 Masters: Reykjavik, dropping 35 kills in one map against ZETA DIVISION, one of OpTic’s many star players Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen has made his mark as one of the best in the game.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Marved’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

Marved’s mouse settings

The OpTic Gaming pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity compared to others at his skill – playing at a normal 800 DPI with a low sensitivity of 0.306 while opting to use the Razer Deathadder V2 Pro mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.306 Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 eDPI 244.8 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On Mouse acceleration Off

Marved’s Valorant crosshair

When it comes to Marved’s Valorant crosshair, he opts for a casual, yet smaller than regular green crosshair. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Primary

Setting Value Color Green Outlines On Outline Opacity 1.00 Outline Thickness 244.8 Centre Dot Off Center Dot Opacity 1.00 Center Dot Thickness 1.00

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1.00 Inner Line Length 3.00 Inner Lines Thickness 2.00 Inner Line Offset 2.00 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines Off Inner Lines Opacity 0 Inner Line Length 0 Inner Lines Thickness 0 Inner Line Offset 0 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Marved’s Valorant keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Mouse Wheel Down Use Object F Equip Primary Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability: 1 C Ability: 2 V Ability: 3 E Ability: Ultimate X

Marved’s monitor and resolution

Marved currently uses the BENQ ZOWIE XL2540 gaming monitor. And unlike other professional FPS players, he plays in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Scaling Native Refresh Rate 240hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

Like many other professional players, Marved chooses to play on all of the lowest settings possible.

Marved’s video settings

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Low VSync Off Anti-Aliasing Off Anisotropic Filtering None Improve Clarity 4x Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off

Marved’s equipment