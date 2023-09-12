Valorant star yay says he will play in a VCT league in 2024

Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker has not seen top-tier VCT competition since his departure from Cloud9. In a new post on social media, the Valorant pro teased a return to top-level play.

The VCT off-season has started off with a bang as reports have started rolling in of teams making changes, some more surprising than others. There has been a flurry of activity in the last 24 hours, but one player has been noticeably absent from the roster move noise: yay.

The former OpTic and Cloud9 player hasn’t done much since Disguised was relegated from the North American Challengers League. Now, with the off-season in full swing, yay has dropped a post on social media announcing his return to high-level play.

“I will be in franchise next year,” he said.

yay says fans will see him in a VCT league in 2024

It was reported earlier this year that yay is willing to swap roles to make it onto a VCT roster. Historically, yay has stuck to Jett and Chamber for most of his career, outside of the occasional Sage map.

His supposed lack of role flexibility was one of the reasons Cloud9 dropped him at the start of the 2023 VCT season, so diversifying his Agent pool could only make him a more desirable prospect. According to Cloud9’s former head coach, yay had practiced certain maps on Killjoy before he was let go.

According to recent rumors, yay is open to playing Initiators or Sentinels, most likely Killjoy and Chamber.

yay did not specify which league he would be playing in for the 2024 season. While VCT Americas is his presumed destination, VCT EMEA and VCT Pacific should all be on the table as every team is looking to put together a Valorant Champions-contending roster.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.