When is yay playing for Disguised in NA Valorant Challengers?

The anticipation for Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker’s debut for Disguised is building. Here is what we know about the first match of ‘El Diablo’ in the NA Valorant Challengers league.

yay was on April 10 announced as the newest member of Disguised, the team put together by content creator and streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang.

Disguised is competing in the North American Challengers league, a tier below VCT Americas. It’s a completely different setting for yay, who not too long ago was playing the grand final of Valorant Champions 2022, with thousands of people watching him at the Volkswagen Arena and over 1.5 million from home.

Article continues after ad

yay’s signing by Disguised will further raise the profile of the Challengers league, which averaged an impressive 55,000 viewers during Split 1 and hit a peak viewership of 145,000 spectators, according to Esports Charts. Despite finishing the split with a 2-3 record, Disguised were the league’s second most popular team, only behind Moist Moguls, Ludwig Ahgren and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White’s team.

When is yay’s first match for Disguised?

Knights Arena, the tournament organizer that runs the NA Challengers league, has not yet released the full schedule for Split 2. However, it has been announced that the split will start on April 18.

Article continues after ad

Just like in the first split, the 12 teams will be split into two groups, with the teams facing each other once in best-of-three matches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the end of the split, the eight teams that have racked up the most VCL points throughout the season (which includes Splits 1 and 2 and the Mid-Season Face Off) will advance to the playoffs. Only the top two teams will qualify for Ascension.

Disguised currently sit in eighth place in the VCL standings with seven points. If the current standings were to determine the playoff pairings, they would face M80 in the opening round.

Article continues after ad

Knights Arena is expected to release the full schedule of the NA Challengers league in the coming days. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.