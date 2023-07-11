yay opens up on Valorant future after Disguised departure

Former OpTic and Cloud9 star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker discussed his Valorant future on his stream one month after departing Disguised.

yay has been away from the public eye since leaving Disguised after the content creator-owned squad was relegated from the North American Valorant Challengers League. However, the pro Valorant free agent has begun streaming again and has discussed his future with his viewers.

In a recent live stream, playing alongside fellow free agent Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella, yay said that all he wants to do is compete, no matter the region.

“I’ll play anything at this point,” yay said when his chat asked him about potentially playing in VCT EMEA or VCT Pacific. “I just don’t care. I just want to play.”

He also said he is unsure of his next move professionally as he, along with the rest of the tier 2 Valorant scene, has to wait for Valorant Champions to end before the free agency period begins.

Valorant star yay talks about his future in a live stream

The former Cloud9 player also touched on the Sentinels vs. 100 Thieves matchup for VCT Americas LCQ and how it might open up potential prospects for him and other free-agent players.

“Here’s the situation,” yay told his viewers. “I’m just waiting for the Sentinels, 100 Thieves game because whoever loses will get fired. So spots will be opened up.”

While the comments are in jest from the player, Sentinels and 100 Thieves do have a history of resetting their rosters after failing to make tournaments or putting up poor performances. Sentinels made a flurry of changes to its Valorant roster and staff this year after a poor start to VCT Americas competition.

100 Thieves, however, haven’t made that many moves in 2023. The team signed Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban for the 2023 season but hasn’t made any drastic moves since their 2022 rebuild that saw them revamp almost their entire roster.

The pro community in general also expects changes to be made for both teams for the 2024 season and for spots to open up for players like yay.

Valorant fans will have to wait until the end of August for the free-agency window to open to get a sense of what team yay, and other top players, will be playing for in 2024.