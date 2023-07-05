FNS expects major changes to Sentinels Valorant roster in the off-season

Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta is predicting that Sentinels will overhaul their Valorant roster at the end of the season. According to NRG’s in-game leader, only one player seems like a lock.

Sentinels find themselves in a do-or-die situation heading into the VCT Americas LCQ, their last chance to salvage a season that began with so much promise.

After finishing the regular season of the Americas League in seventh place, Sentinels will take on 100 Thieves in a much-hyped match on July 16. The winner will enter the double-elimination portion of the qualifier, while the loser will see their season end.

Article continues after ad

Robert Paul/Riot Games Sentinels will return to action on July 16 against 100 Thieves

For some VCT teams, a flurry of transfer activity is looming as the off-season is just around the corner. And FNS believes that the Sentinels roster has its days numbered as the team should change several players at the end of the season.

“There’s a negative percent chance Sentinels stays the same,” he recently said. “I’d put my entire bank account on the fact that there’s no f**king chance the Brazilians stay on that team.

Article continues after ad

“My predictions? Sacy and pANcada go back to a Brazilian team so they don’t have to speak English. That’s my assumption. Sentinels will probably try to keep zekken. We don’t know if TenZ is going to play. And Jimmy [Marved] already quit once. What’s to stop him from quitting again?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna joined Sentinels at the end of 2022 after winning Valorant Champions 2022 with LOUD. Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen was recruited in March, initially as a backup before becoming the starter following Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson’s departure.

Article continues after ad

TenZ was the only player that Sentinels kept from the 2022 roster. The Canadian player missed two weeks of action during the season because of a finger injury and illness.

Despite FNS’ expectation that Sentinels will revamp their roster, the mood in the team seems to be really good. Last week, head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan said that the squad has been “grinding” for LCQ, adding that some other teams haven’t been working as hard as Sentinels.