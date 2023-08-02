yay reportedly willing to play roles other than Duelist for VCT teams

Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau has reported in a new video with Sean ‘sgares’ Gares that Valorant star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker is willing to change roles to compete on a VCT international league team.

Slasher has reported in a new content piece with sgares, talking about who yay could end up playing for in 2024 and that the Valorant star is willing to switch roles to be in a top team. The sniper has traditionally played Duelist for his previous squads, piloting Jett in most matches.

yay did put in a lot of time on Chamber in 2022, and has dabbled with Sage and Breach, but he has mostly competed as a Duelist player or with Agents that can play like Duelists. The former Cloud9 player has previously stated that he will play for any team that wants him, regardless of which VCT international league they are in.

“yay is willing to at least sign to a team with the thinking that he would not be the star Duelist,” Slasher said.

According to Slasher, many North American teams are content with their current Duelist player. yay is opening more avenues to play on one of those squads by being open to a switch to Initiator or Sentinel. The Duelist role is also a stacked position in VCT Americas as there are multiple players on the market, from Challengers Leagues rosters, or are set to jump into free agency, like Erick ‘aspas’ Santos.

In the video, Slasher says that the only team that yay could go to as a Duelist player is Sentinels, since Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo is reportedly not going to return to the team for the 2024 season.

The other North American squads in VCT Americas, Cloud9, NRG Esports, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves all have solid Duelist players that should be sticking around. The former OpTic Gaming player would probably have to switch his role to Initiator or Sentinel to play on one of those squads, according to Slasher.

He further reported that yay has a fractured relationship with Cloud9, who dropped him mid-season, and NRG, who signed the former OpTiC Gaming core for the 2023 season, so those teams are probably not at the top of the player’s preferred squads.

This leaves Evil Geniuses, Sentinels and 100 Thieves as the pool of North American tier-one teams that yay could join with or without a change in roles.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.