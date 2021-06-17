xQc randomly quits $10k Valorant tournament because it was taking way too long

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel backed out of a $10k Valorant tournament with numerous other content creators and top names, after facing several issues while trying to play.

As a former Overwatch pro, xQc has a lot of experience competing at the highest level in esports, but he seems to have put that life behind him now.

So, with all the minor pains and nuisances that come with competing, it looks like xQc is done, and he made that clear during the June 16 BoomTV Valorant tournament.

With $10k on the line, several top names were involved and vying for the top spot, but xQc ended up backing out of it, not just once, but twice.

After starting the tournament 1-2, xQc and his team were exasperated by the level of players they were coming up against, forfeiting themselves rather than continue going through it.

Before long, though, xQc got back on the game after deliberating with his team, opting to finish out their games rather than let the tournament organizers down.

That didn’t last too long, though, as after a while the team they were playing couldn’t find a fifth player, and xQc got impatient. “I’m out,” he frequently repeated after sitting and waiting for his opponents to figure out their difficulties. “I’m sorry, I can’t do it. I’m sorry guys. I can’t do this.”

Instead, xQc decided to jump on GTA and the ever-popular NoPixel RP server as Jean-Paul, obviously finding solace in the more casual games with less waiting around.

The tournament was eventually won by the team captained by 100 Thieves Warzone streamer Rhys ‘Rated’ Price, who took home the lion’s share of the prize.

It’s fair to say, if you want xQc playing in your tournament, you better make sure to stay on top of everything.