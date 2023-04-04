VCT Americas is overshadowing other Valorant regions for viewership

With the first week of VCT Americas wrapped up, the league is standing head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to viewership.

The first week of VCT Americas hit a peak viewership of 407,641 people during the opening clash between Sentinels and 100 Thieves, according to statistics website Esports Charts. In second place was the Brazilian showdown between LOUD and MIBR, which peaked at 336,678 viewers.

Those figures speak to the impressive popularity of Valorant in the Americas. During the first week of VCT EMEA, the two most popular matches fell short of hitting a peak of 290,000 viewers. Two weeks into VCT Pacific, the league’s peak viewership stands at 272,093 people.

Just as impressive as VCT Americas’ peak was the league’s average viewership of 226,401 viewers during week one. This is 85,000 and 77,000 higher than the average viewership in the EMEA and Pacific regions, respectively.

During the opening week of VCT Americas, the North American bout between Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses was the only match that didn’t reach the 200,000 mark in peak viewership.

Co-streaming has been fundamental to the success of Valorant esports across the globe, and it played a key role in the impressive viewership peak of the match between Sentinels and 100 Thieves.

Sentinels content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik was at the Riot Games Arena, in Los Angeles, co-streaming the match alongside 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag. The stream had over 140,000 spectators at one point, according to Streams Charts.

VCT Americas will return on April 8 with the second week of fixtures, headlined by the North American derby between NRG and Sentinels.