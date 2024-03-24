VCT Masters Madrid breaks Valorant Masters viewership record

VCT Masters Madrid, the first major tournament of the Valorant esports season, has the highest peak viewers of any Masters tournament at over 1.3 million.

Masters Madrid is now the most-watched VCT Masters-level event of all time thanks to over 1.3 million viewers tuning in to watch the Grand Final between Sentienls and Gen.G, according to Esports Charts.

This tournament has featured multiple blockbuster matchups that have reached over 1 million peak viewers, or just under, thanks in part to Sentinels’ attendance and deep run. The esports team has arguably the most popular player as its star, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, and is one of the most recognizable brands in Valorant.

The tournament also featured some of the most popular esports organizations in the world like LOUD and Karmine Corp, both of which matched up against Sentinels. LOUD’s match against Sentinels was the first to reach over one million peak viewers which was then matched later on at the tournament when Sentinels faced off against Paper Rex in the lower bracket final. KCorp vs. Sentinels clocked in at just under one million peak viewers.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The VCT Masters Madrid trophy.

The only other Masters tournaments to reach similar heights were Masters Reykjavík 2022 and 2021 as both broke one million peak viewers. Sentinels won Masters Reykjavík 2021 in the most-watch match of that season against Fnatic, another popular organization.

The other VCT Masters events did not break the 1 million peak viewer mark.

The match has even surpassed the peak viewership for Valorant Champions 2021 and 2023. Valorant Champions 2022 and VCT LOCK//IN still have the highest peak viewership for the esport, however, logging 1.5 and 1.4 million respectively.

But, considering the match is ongoing at the time of writing, there’s potential for even those records to be surpassed.

Much like all other Valorant esports events, the match is getting a boost thanks to the rise of co-streamers watching alongside the main broadcast and alternative streams on TikTok.