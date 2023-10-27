Valorant Valiant Hero skinline: Release date, price & weapons

The Valiant Hero bundle is the latest Valorant skinline that will be released alongside the arrival of Episode 7 Act 3. Here is everything you need to know about the Valiant Hero bundle from the release date to the price of each weapon.

Valorant’s third act of Episode 7 brings the first new duelist in over a year along with changes to agents and weapons. Cypher is receiving a major buff to his tripwires while the Judge is being brought down a notch. Meanwhile Iso has been the talk of the Valorant community for his lack of meta presence.

Article continues after ad

These changes come alongside the release of a new battle pass and premium skinline that draws inspiration from a familiar League of Legends champion – Wukong.

Article continues after ad

The black, red and gold color scheme resembles that of the Imperium bundle from the last skin bundle. But the main attraction from this bundle is the large staff that comes as the melee.

Here’s a rundown of everything about the Imperium skinline in Valorant.

Riot Games

The Valiant Hero skinline will arrive in Valorant on October 31, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here are the full details of the Valorant Imperium bundle in the game:

Bundle Cost: 7,100 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one non-animated spray)

7,100 VP (includes four gun skins, one melee weapon, one gun buddy, one player card, and one non-animated spray) Edition: Premium

Premium Weapons: Ruyi Staff (dual-handed melee): 4,350 VP Ares: 1,775 VP Operator: 1,775 VP Ghost: 1,775 VP Vandal: 1,775 VP

Variants: Red design with a custom Wukong in the finisher Purple design with a custom Wukong in the finisher Blue design with a custom Wukong in the finisher



As a premium skinline the bundle itself will cost roughly $70 to buy which is slightly lower than the Imperium bundle that released at the end of August. With such a hefty price tag the fan base have had mixed opinions on the skins themselves. Although one thing is for sure, the staff in the main attraction.

Article continues after ad

“Knife is only good thing and finisher,” said one Twitter user. “Not worth $71 sorry pal.”

Article continues after ad

“I think I only want the stick, the rest looks mid,” said another.

The Wukong-inspired staff is the first of it’s kind for Valorant. Previous bundles have released other two-handed melees like the Ruination sword but none have taken on the form of a staff. With the introduction of a new melee, fans are anxious to see what it will be like to play with in game.