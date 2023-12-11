How long are VCT partnered team skins in the Valorant shop?

Riot Games has given fans some more information about the skins for Valorant teams in the VCT partnered leagues that are coming to the in-game shop in 2024.

Fans have known that skins for Valorant teams in Riot Games’ partnered VCT league are coming to the Valorant shop for a while. But specifics around their price point, what gun they be on, or even when they would be dropping, have only been starting to trickle in ahead of their 2024 launch date.

Article continues after ad

Until a recent Riot Esports update from the Global Head of Valorant Esports Leo Faria, fans only had leaks to go off of.

Article continues after ad

According to those leaks, each team from the 33 across VCT EMEA, VCT Americas, and VCT Pacific was getting a bundle in the shop that included a Classic skin, a Playercard, and other cosmetics. On December 10, Riot revealed that VCT cosmetic bindles are coming in 2024, and how long they are going to stay in the Valorant shop.

Article continues after ad

VCT skins hitting the Valorant shop in 2024

The VCT bundles will hit the Valorant shop in February, around the kickoff tournaments for each Valorant league.

VCT Americas and Pacific start their kickoff events on February 16 while VCT EMEA and China start theirs on February 20 and 22, respectively. Every team in VCT Americas, EMEA, and Pacific will receive a bundle in the shop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This even applies to squads recently promoted from the Ascension tournaments. The announcement does not specify whether teams in the newly created VCT China will also get a bundle.

Article continues after ad

The bundles will be available throughout the 2024 VCT season, according to Faria.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be able to support your favorite teams in-game with team-branded gun skins and goodies. This is a new space for us, but we’re incredibly bullish about it,” he said.

How this will work within the Valorant client has yet to be revealed as esports could receive its own tab in the shop like in other esports titles.

Article continues after ad