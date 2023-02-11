Valorant streamers protest being left out of VCT LOCK//IN watch party

The official list of Riot-sanctioned co-streamers for the VCT LOCK//IN watch party has been released, and many of Valorant’s biggest creators are calling out Riot after being left off the list.

The Valorant Champions Tour LOCK//IN event in São Paulo, Brazil is the next big LAN event on the calender for 2023’s competitive year in Valorant.

The list of co-streamers that are allowed to do a watch party for the tournament has been revealed by Riot, and many English-speaking content creators were surprised by the fact that they were left off the list.

These include active pro players, big community members, and some of the largest content creators in Valorant. These content creators and their fans aren’t happy.

Valorant streamers protest VCT LOCK//IN watch party list

Valorant has become one of the biggest esports in the world, with teams all over the globe competing on the big stage for international events.

It’s only natural that content creators from all over the world regularly cover pro-Valorant, and want to watch VCT LOCK//IN with their community. However, getting on the list of people allowed to watch party, a.k.a. co-streaming, isn’t easy.

Riot released the official list of streamers allowed to watch VCT LOCK//IN live, and that list left off a lot of big names with English-speaking audiences.

Creators like AverageJonas, Subroza, Hiko, and Sean Gares aren’t on the list. There’s an indication at the bottom of the list that there are more streamers that aren’t included in the announcement tweet, but it’s safe to say that the streamers protesting this list won’t be in attendance if they haven’t been contacted by now.

Many of these streamers were in the replies of the tweet actively protesting the decision and voicing their grievances with being left off the list.

While this is a global list of creators rather than just one centering around an English-speaking audience, the Valorant community is shocked that so many big names were left off the list.

Whether or not Riot reconsiders its choices and decides to include some of these content creators in the watch party remains to be seen. There are only 2 days until the competition starts at the time of writing, so there isn’t much time for amendments.