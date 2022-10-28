Valorant streamer gets Twitch ban for showing inappropriate furry video

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Valorant streamer bumpaah was banned from Twitch on October 28 for seven days for showing a video of two furries getting down on stream.

The content creator bumpaah, represented by Canadian esports and gaming company SoaR Gaming, streams mainly Valorant for his audience and creates entertainment and educational content around the Riot Games title.

The streamer averages about 200 viewers and has almost 80,000 followers according to Twitch Tracker. He also has a YouTube channel with almost 60,000 subscribers and has streamed on the platform before.

Now, he’s in hot water for showing something on stream he shouldn’t have.

Valorant Twitch streamer banned for showing furry

The Valorant streamer showed up on the StreamerBans Twitter account and swiftly explained that the Twitch ban was for “showing two people in full fur suits humping.”

After the ban, bumpaah commented that he does deserve the ban, but felt the punishment was a bit harsh considering both individuals were in full fur suits and nothing explicit was shown.

Bumpaah has made light of the situation, posting memes about the ban, but does seem to have some beef with the way it was handled. He posted a Tweet comparing what he showed his audience to a streamer that got a four-day ban for a sexually explicit act.

But the jokes continued under the post. “This is discrimination against the furry community and I won’t stand for it,” he said under the initial post.

bumpaah will be allowed to return to streaming on Twitch on October 4.