Valorant pro Mixwell shares his best tips & tricks on new Icebox map - Dexerto

Valorant pro Mixwell shares his best tips & tricks on new Icebox map

Published: 15/Oct/2020 2:14

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games

G2 Esports Mixwell

Valorant’s new Icebox map brings a ton of verticality unlike others in the rotation. That means, of course, G2 Esports pros Mixwell, Davidp and ardiis are already dissecting every angle they can for the best tips & tricks to look out for.

The G2 lineup has been tearing up the European Valorant scene, not counting the epic showmatch with Team Liquid. Mixwell and his crew have won 26 of their last 30 overall maps, and much to the credit of how they play the field.

Some of the EU stars showed how to navigate the new map, since it’s bound to confuse a few people with how many angles there are on a given site to clear or exploit.

What makes this locale even more tricky to predict are the vertical ziplines that lets Agents quickly traverse an area, at the cost of completely exposing yourself.

G2 Esports YouTube
Icebox is one of Valorant’s more open maps for outplay potential.

What are the best Agents for Icebox?

Mixwell sees Icebox as a clear opportunity for Raze, Omen and Jett to make use of their mobility. Jett players will especially appreciate the maze-like architecture to quickly dash out of danger.

Because of the narrow chokepoints and snipernests on various levels, Omen-mains are going to run rampant. His blinds will be able to clear entire walkways while being able to use Shrouded Step for cheeky repositions.

As for Raze, there’s not really much people will be able to do when they hear her pop the ult and Blast Pack virtually anywhere for a quick kill.

If it’s verticality that’s needed, any one of these Agents will let you get the most out of Icebox’s levels and it’s helpful that they’re already some of the top tier picks in the roster.

Site coverage on Icebox

A-site is going to be a nightmare for offenses to crack with a defense that commits enough players to hold down the fort.

Davidp showed how OP angles can cut down viable entry points for other teams while still giving easy fallback positions.

Both sites have a lot of opportunities to use short-range flashes for quick counter plays, so Breach, Omen and new Agent Skye will be able to thrive on both sides.

Omens will be even better assets for site coverage as ardiis demonstrated after teleporting across the open shaft that Riot put on the map.

The Valorant community are bound to find more advantages on Icebox as they get to know the map, but G2 gave people a great place to start for newer players.

Riot reveals Valorant Act 3 battle pass is easiest one to complete yet

Published: 15/Oct/2020 1:03

by Andrew Amos
Act 3 Vandal and Phantom battle pass skins in Valorant
Riot Games

Valorant Act 3

Valorant’s battle pass system has been criticized in the past for being quite the grind to complete. However, in Act 3, Riot have listened, revealing that this rendition is the easiest one to complete yet with better missions and a longer time frame to complete it.

A new Act in Valorant means a new battle pass for players to grind out. 50 tiers, all jam packed with rewards, regardless of whether you buy in or not.

However, many players have complained about not completing the previous passes. Unless you were devoted to the Daily and Weekly missions across the two months, you’d likely fall shy of hitting that Tier 50 Melee skin.

Valorant Act 3 guide with Skye
Riot Games
Valorant’s Act 3 battle pass features new skins, gun buddies, and player cards: no different to earlier ones. However, it should be easier to complete.

A combination of problems were on the community’s hit list. Some game modes, like Deathmatch, offered pitiful amounts of experience. There were some really hard to complete missions thrown in. There wasn’t enough time to complete the pass.

Riot has heralded all of these calls, and looked to improve the battle pass for Act 3. They’ve done so by increasing the duration from two months to three, as well as removing a host of missions that were too hard to complete.

“It should be [easier to complete],” developer NoPlantsDance explained on Reddit. “We lowered a bunch of the weekly mission completion requirements and deleted a few of the worst offenders completely.”

“Between those changes and the extra time, getting further into the pass should feel more comfortable.”

However, one of Riot’s claims about bonus XP on offer in the battle pass launch has been reversed. The devs initially stated there’d be bonuses on offer, although they didn’t go into detail how so. With the new changes though, players shouldn’t need them though.

“There’s no bonus XP in the Act 3 battle pass, but you’ll find this battle pass much easier to finish,” the devs added on Twitter.

Overall, it should take you less games to hit Tier 50. While the exact number isn’t floating around yet, given the first two battle passes had around 100 hours of content, you can expect a substantial reduction on that.

If you’re yet to check out what’s in the Act 3 battle pass, we’ve got you covered. With plenty of skins, gun buddies, player cards, and more on offer, this might be the one you should pick up if you’ve been on the fence in previous Acts.

