Valorant players demand crucial buyback fix to let teams refund guns - Dexerto

The Valorant community are asking Riot to fix a problematic bug that prevents teams from refunding requested guns, making the weapon disappear entirely and hurting the player’s economy along the way.

In October’s Act 3 1.10 Valorant patch, the developers included a quality of life (QoL) update that allowed requested guns to be sold back to the shop, which would effectively refund the player who bought them for their teammate.

Unfortunately for some, this has been a hit or miss case. And when it misses, it can really derail a team’s standing in the round since it leaves them one weapon short with around 2900 creds missing from the bank, depending on which gun was refunded.

“I hope (Riot sees) this resell bug where you don’t get your money back,” one user said in reply to a similar request from pro player Damian ‘daps’ Steele. “(The bug) has left me moneyless multiple times after a teammate requested a vandal after refunding me my creds, only to have us both at a loss, only one of us having a gun.”

Couple bugs for you -when you resell a weapon someone buys you they do not get their money back always

-rarely on omen when he is using his smoke he can see through a wall while holding the smoke out (only happened to me once but maybe exploitable) — daps (@daps) October 27, 2020

Since the QoL feature was introduced in the 1.10 patch, people have sporadically run into the problem. There doesn’t seem to be a way to properly replicate the bug on demand, leaving players vulnerable to encounter it themselves.

Teams have 30 seconds to pre-plan their attack or defense during the round’s Buy Phase. At this time, weapons can change entirely, depending on the group’s needs or strat.

It’s not out of the norm for players to completely change the makeup of their loadouts, utility and guns included, during this phase.

This is where people can ideat or prepare specifically for a plan’s execution, and then carry it out once the round goes live.

While 30-seconds seems like a long time, if one player encounters the buyback glitch, it can change the whole approach they had planned and leave them at a disadvantage.

Riot has been keen to remove crucial exploits or bugs from their tactical shooter, so it’ll be interesting to see how much longer players will have to contend with the buyback glitch in Valorant.