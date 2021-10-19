Valorant patch 3.08 notes: Skin changes, report system updates, bug fixes

Valorant patch 3.08 is here, and it’s accompanied by some updates to the game’s progression, store, and report systems.

While relatively minor in comparison to some of Riot’s more hard-hitting patches, Valorant Patch 3,08 focuses on improving the game’s internal systems.

Players will now be alerted if their report against a toxic player has resulted in action being taken against them, and finally, we’ll be able to equip whatever variation of skin we like. A long sought-after feature, players will be able to choose whether or not they want to use finishers, or simply play with the gun skin itself.

The other major change is to the game’s progression UI. Players can now hide their level via a checkbox system, and you can also equip a new border for your player card via the Playercard section.

Valorant patch 3.08 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 3.08 update can be found below.

These were obtained via Riot Games:

SOCIAL UPDATES

Persistent Report Feedback

action on one of your reports, whether you are offline or not. If your client is up and running, you’ll receive a notification. If you’re offline at the time of action, fret not! You’ll receive your notification upon your return.

PROGRESSION UPDATES

Level Border Customization

You will be able to equip any Account Level Border that has been unlocked A tab has been added to Playercard selection.



Hide Account Level

It’s now possible to hide your Account Level when in a match with others who are not your friends To enable, uncheck the box located in the Level Border tab.



STORE UPDATES

Equippable Skin Levels

You should be able to equip any skin level except on variants, which will always default to the max skin level.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Reduced instances where UI is invalidated Basically, lowered the amount of times the UI needed to update itself, thus saving performance costs.

Optimized Viper’s Poison Cloud 1P HUD

Optimized Viper’s Pit 1P HUD

Optimized weapon and ability clipping plane calculations

ESPORTS FEATURES

Coaches now have the ability to swap to players with keybinds Keybinds are 1-5 from left to right across the top HUD.

Coaches will now see a visual Picture-in-Picture (PIP) on the top player HUD to indicate who they are spectating

Coaches now inherit the setting to see player keybindings on the minimap, similar to Observers

BUGS

Agents

The valves on Viper’s gloves now appear on the correct side of her hands in Left Hand Mode

Weapons

Weapon skins should now appear correctly in-game

Maps

Attackers at A Lobby in Split could previously hear gunshots from the A Ramps during the buy phase — this was unintended and is now fixed

Viper’s Ultimate will no longer spawn incorrectly when placed on top of the shipping crates on B site located on Icebox

General

You may have noticed if you shot certain walls repeatedly a blinding orb would appear — this was caused by bloom stacking infinitely and should now be fixed

Observers can now correctly see player outlines through barriers

Performance

Fixed hitch that could occur when Barrier Orb breaks

Fixed hitches for certain input prompts

Game System