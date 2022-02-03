Valorant Lunar New Year battle pass: Dates & rewards

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Valorant has added a free battle pass full to the brim with festive rewards. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to claim them for yourself.

As the Chinese New Year continues to prove itself as one of the gaming community’s most beloved events, titles such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and many more have integrated the Asian celebration into their virtual worlds.

Riot Games’ Valorant is no different, mirroring League of Legends’ Lunar Revel with its own version of the same. Adding a free limited time battle pass to the game, players will be able to grind it out to snag some Year of the Tiger-themed rewards.

Wondering just what’s up for grabs? Here’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Lunar New Year battle pass; from its seven different cosmetics to when it comes to a close.

Valorant Lunar New Year battle pass: End date

Valorant’s Lunar New Year battle pass will run until February 16, after which both it and the all-new Tigris skin collection will no longer be available.

While you’ll still be able to snag the five skins in store and Night Market rotations, each of the battle pass cosmetics are entirely unique and will not be returning – so get grinding!

Valorant Lunar New Year battle pass: All rewards

There are seven different rewards available in the battle pass, with players having to earn a certain amount of XP by playing games to unlock them.

Below are all seven rewards, as well as how much XP you’ll need to accumulate to add them to your arsenal:

Reward XP Tiger Title 6,000 Lucky Tiger Spray 7,000 10 Radianite Points 8,000 Fortune Title 9,000 Happy Dumpling Buddy 10,000 10 Radianite Points 11,000 Wishing You Happiness card 12,000

So that’s everything you need to know about the Valorant Lunar New Year battle pass and its rewards! Looking to dominate on Future Earth? Be sure to check out our Valorant guides:

