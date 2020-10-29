 Valorant pros ShahZam and WARDELL spark feud over "rats" comment - Dexerto
Valorant pros ShahZam and WARDELL spark feud over “rats” comment

Published: 29/Oct/2020 13:45

by Lauren Bergin
Shahzam-and-WARDELL
Former CS:GO players turned Valorant pros Sentinels ShahZam and TSM WARDELL have had a fiery exchange over Twitter. 

Even at the highest level of esports, trash talk remains common between the big name players, contributing to in-game rivalries that spice up any match.

There’s some age old rivalries between esports organizations like G2 Esports and Fnatic, never mind within the player base itself. Although sometimes these rivalries stay lighthearted, they can ignite and start a real feud.

This is exactly what appears to have happened between former CS:GO pros turned Valorant stars Shahzeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan of Sentinels and Matt ‘WARDELL’ Yu of TSM.

The TSM player gave the video a fiery reaction.

WARDELL responds to ShahZam video

The fiery exchange began when the Sentinels posted a short clip of ShahZam talking about his feelings towards TSM. With ShahZam stating that be believes Sentinels have more consistency than TSM, admitting that he does “like to seem them lose,” the video received a knee-jerk response from the TSM player.

WARDELL hit back with a slamming criticism of the video, writing “who knew rats can talk? LMAO.” ShahZam quickly followed up with a defence of his team, stating that the video was old and asking WARDELL “why are you so mad?”

This, however, just ignited the fire more. WARDELL promptly responded to ShahZam by making fun of the player’s hair, stating that ‘it’s not silver, it’s platinum’ to which ShahZam playfully accused the TSM player as ‘having a crush’ on him.

Banter gone wrong?

A lot of fans chalked the exchange up as trash talk and banter, but others were unsure considering the genuine surprise that ShahZam appeared to show in his first tweet.

Either way, the feud has sparked a more intense rivalry between the already battling teams; a rivalry that may be settled on the battlefield of the NA First Strike tournament. It would be great to see Sentinels and TSM face off once more and settle their long established rivalry, so fingers crossed we finally get that rematch.

FACEIT offer $55k pot for collegiate Valorant, CSGO & League of Legends

Published: 29/Oct/2020 9:22

by Alan Bernal
Esports platform FACEIT is putting together a host of leagues for collegiate North American teams to vie for a $55,000 pot across League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant circuits.

The deadline for college players to sign up will be November 1, after which the TO will move ahead with a two-division system for CSGO & Valorant as well as regional qualifiers for League of Legends.

For the two tactical shooters, FACEIT will have a “Premier league, for top-tier competition, and Contenders league, for more casual competition.”

College players should note that the Premier and Contenders league will have a registration fee of $125 per team and $75 per team, respectively.

FACEIT will give aspiring esports players a chance to compete for cash in Valorant, LoL, and CSGO.

CSGO & Valorant leagues

From the $55,000 pot, CSGO will get a $30,000 prize pool, $5,000 of which will supply the Contenders league winnings. Meanwhile, FACEIT is putting $10,000 up for grabs in Valorant.

Both Premier and Contenders will have a 10-week Swiss format regular season that will lead into a single elimination playoff in Spring 2021.

Matches start on November 5-10 with the regular season’s 10th match scheduled for February 18-23, so student teams will have months to plan, prepare, and play out the full season.

The playoffs are planned to take place in March through April in the new year, with the Championship following after.

FACEIT will hold collegiate varsity events for Valorant and CSGO.

League of Legends

FACEIT will produce a three-phase LoL circuit that will eventually decide which team claims the biggest take of the $15,000 prize pool.

State-wide qualifiers, consisting of 16 teams each, are going to take place in the US and Canada. These will decide which teams make it into the Regional Stage. The top four teams that make it out of the Regionals will go on to the Finals for the biggest share of the $15,000 pot.

The breakdown of target dates for FACEIT’s state-wide LoL events.

Every state qualifying tournament will require a $100 registration fee, 50% of which goes to the prize pool. FACEIT gave this example: “if the California tournament has 10 teams, there will be a $500 prize for that.”

To get more information on the collegiate leagues, head over to FACEIT’s hub to register your team.