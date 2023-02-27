Valorant finally teases Oni 2.0 bundle after nearly 3 years

Valorant has just teased an Oni 2.0 bundle after nearly three years since its release, with this new snippet of information causing fans to express their excitement online.

The first Oni bundle was released back in July 2021, barely two months into the game’s release. Since then, the skin line has become a massive fan favorite for its themes of feudal Japan and mythology.

Other skins released around the start of Valorant’s infancy already received the 2.0 treatment. Notably the Reaver, Prime and Ion collection. But many fans of the Oni were left waiting for years, and finally Riot has listened.

Article continues after ad

In a teaser tweet for the skin, Riot included the iconic Oni mask with four Katanas stuck into the ground. With the caption, in Kanji, again.

The tweet teases a few things. The knife for Oni’s second iteration will be a katana of some sort, in contrast to the claw blade of its predecessor. It’s expected that the Vandal will get the Oni treatment next, and possibly the Classic as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Its last iteration saw the Phantom, Guardian, Bucky and Shorty in the Oni bundle, and now Valorant is looking to expand the lineup.

The bundle should retail around 8,700 to 7,100VP, around $85 to purchase the required amount of VP, just like the other second versions of older skins. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the developers.

Article continues after ad

Currently there is no official release date. But it could be officially announced at the end of the VCT LOCK//IN tournament. As Riot is fond of announcing big updates or content additions to the game at the tail end of every important VCT event.

As of now, there is also no confirmation for which weapons will feature in the bundle. If you would like to read our coverage of Valorant, you can find it here.