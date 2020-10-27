 Valorant devs respond to game-breaking Sova Drone glitches - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant devs respond to game-breaking Sova Drone glitches

Published: 27/Oct/2020 0:43

by Brad Norton
Valorant Sova artwork
Riot Games

Sova

Sova’s Drone has been the source of much frustration in Valorant lately due to game-breaking exploits across multiple maps. However, Riot Games is well aware of the controversy.

From Recon Bolts to his Hunter’s Fury Ultimate, Sova is one of the best Agents when it comes to gathering intel. Many of Valorant’s characters are designed to give your team the upper hand through awareness, though Sova might be taking things a step too far with some new glitches.

His Drone ability is able to travel a short distance for a short window of time. This is the tradeoff for peeking corners and checking over bombsites without risking your life. Though eight new exploits buck this trend and ignore the limitations.

Instead of soaring through the sky to gather intel, Sova’s Drone can dip underneath the map, through walls, and highlight every enemy player. Fortunately, the developers are already on the case.

“Found eight out of bounds Sova Drones that need to be fixed,” Reddit user ‘Vehementtoast’ shared on October 26. Across Haven and Bind, the Drone is able to go out of the playable space. As a result, textures bug out and disappear, giving off tons of overpowered intel.

Floating under the map allows the Sova player to call out enemy players without giving away the Drone’s position. Shooting it out of the sky is the most obvious counterplay when running into an enemy Sova. Though it simply isn’t possible here with the Drone being underground.

Not only can the ability provide intel across huge chunks of these maps, but it’s also invincible while doing so. There’s never any risk of being shut down by opposing Agents. This makes it the most powerful scouting ability in the game for the time being.

Thankfully, Riot is on the case. “We’ll look at fixing these for the next patch coming up,” Valorant designer Rycoux responded. There’s no telling when this upcoming patch might arrive, but we know for certain that fixing Sova is now a top priority.

Until this fix is deployed, it’ll pay to be extremely cautious on Haven and Bind. If you ever hear a Drone being activated, there’s a good chance it’ll be impossible to shut down. Try to play carefully during this phase as your position is likely to be called out.

Fingers crossed the next isn’t too far off. As always, keep your eyes on our Twitter feed @ValorantUpdates for any new information.

Fortnite

How to compete in Fortnite’s first Box Fight Tournament: date, prizes

Published: 27/Oct/2020 1:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games

Fortnite is about to launch its first-ever Box Fight Tournament, a creative 1v1 competition in an arena designed by winners of last month’s Princess Castle Creative Contest. If you’re interested in competing, here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite is a competitive game at heart, but it’s also a wonderful platform for creative players. It’s the reason why the creative mode is so popular. Players can build their own islands and share them with others.

Last month, Fortnite celebrated its third birthday by hosting the Princess Castle Creative Contest. Essentially, players had to create and submit their own version of a Box Fight map.

For those who don’t know, Box Fighting is when two players are fighting within one tile of each other and inside a box. It’s unique in the sense that it combines competitive and creative skills.

Two players named HassanFTN and Shride won the contest. Their arena, named “Island of Dreams” (9005-6737-3429), was chosen to be showcased in the first official Box Fight Tournament.

Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
The map used in the Box Fight Tournament was created by two winners of the Princess Castle Creative Contest.

How to compete in the Box Fight Tournament

To compete in the Box Fight Tournament, all you need to do is look for the Box Fight Tournament LTM on the main menu once it’s available.

However, there is an eligibility requirement. Players will need to have reached Open League (Division II) in Arena before the tournament begins. Don’t stress if you haven’t though. It’s very easy to do and will only take a couple of games.

The format is pretty straightforward. Players will duke it out in a one on one Box Fight against other players in their region.

It will follow a traditional tournament structure with multiple rounds. The more rounds you win, the higher you will climb. The player with the most wins at the end of the tournament is the winner.

Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
Box Fighting is an important skill that many higher-ranked players have mastered.

Prizes

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any news on potential prizes yet. However, it will probably follow a similar system used in Wild Wednesdays. Keep in mind that these aren’t final, and they will be updated once more information is available.

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank Prize
1 $1,800
2 $1,600
3 $1,400
4 $1,200
5 $1,000
6 $800
7 $600
8 $500
9 $400
10 $300
11-20 $200

Event Prizes – NA East

Rank Prize
1 $1,500
2 $1,200
3 $900
4 $700
5 $500
6 $400
7 $350
8 $300
9 $250
10 $200

Event Prizes – NA West

Rank Prize
1 $500
2 $400
3 $350
4 $300
5 $275
6 $250
7 $225
8 $200

Event Prizes – Brazil

Rank Prize
1 $500
2 $400
3 $350
4 $300
5 $275
6 $250
7 $225
8 $200

Event Prizes – Asia 

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200

Event Prizes –  OCE

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200

Event Prizes – Middle East

Rank Prize
1 $300
2 $250
3 $200
Epic Games Fortnite Box Fight Tournament
Epic Games
Box Fighting requires calculated attacks and solid defense.

When does the Box Fight Tournament start?

Fortnite players don’t need to wait long. The Box Fight Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 28, which means it’s only one sleep away.

However, that also means if you haven’t ranked up enough in Arena to be eligible, you’ll need to hop in and get started before it’s too late.

Box Fighting is an important skill in Fortnite. In many ways, it’s what separates the wolves from the sheep.

If you’ve mastered it, the tournament is a good way to test your skills. Don’t be disheartened if you haven’t though. Taking part in the tournament is a good way to improve.