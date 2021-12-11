Valorant devs confirm more skins like Elderflame are on the way

Riot has confirmed that more Valorant Ultra-Edition skins like Elderflame are on the way but they’re not giving any hints on what they could look like.

In July of 2020, Riot released Valorant’s first-ever Ultra-Edition skin line in the form of the Elderflame skins.

The unique dragon-centric skins have since become a fan favorite, and with new and exciting skin lines releasing every patch, Valorant players have awaited the release of Riot’s next mind-blowing Ultra-Edition skins.

However, it’s been 18 months since Elderflame’s release, and fans are still twiddling their thumbs waiting. Though, it seems like they won’t be waiting for too much longer as Riot has now confirmed they’re on the way.

During Riot’s premium content team Reddit AMA on December 10, Valorant player Clasher37k asked the devs if any Ultra-Edition skins are on their way.

“Will we ever get another Ultra quality skin line again? Like Elderflame 2.0 or another skyline that has yet to be revealed?” asked the player.

Sean Marino, Associate Art Director for Valorant replied with confirmation that Ultra-Edition skins are on the way with a simple “Yes.” The Riot dev then followed up on that and confirmed that it wouldn’t just be Elderflame 2.0. “Not yes to Elderflame 2.0. Yes to another ultra,” he answered.

With confirmation that Ultra-Edition skins like Elderflame are on the way, players are now left speculating as to what Riot could possibly release. The last Ultra-Edition skins set players back a whopping $119 for the entire bundle – making it the most expensive we’ve seen yet.

The Valorant devs have already proved time and time again that they can continue to innovate with their crazy skin collections, so the next Ultra-Edition set is definitely one to look out for.