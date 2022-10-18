Valorant patch 5.08 notes: new Harbor agent, Pearl map changes & more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Valorant patch 5.08 is here and brings a whole new agent and some subtle map changes to Pearl. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest patch update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 3 is finally upon us with the arrival of the new patch. In this new update, one of the main attractions is a new agent, Harbor, who has been added to the roster of Agents in the game.

The primary focus of patch 5.08 is mostly on the new agent and some subtle changes to the Pearl map. Apart from that, certain gameplay systems and a few issues related to Agents have been fixed.

Keep reading for a detailed overview of all the changes coming to the game with update 5.08.

Riot Games / Dexerto Harbor is the main attraction of patch 5.08.

Valorant Patch 5.08: Introduction of “Harbor” and Agent bug fixes

As we mentioned earlier, the biggest part of this patch is the introduction of a new water-based Controller, Harbor. He hails from India’s coast and is quite literally a water bender. Here’s a guide on how you can master the new Agent in the game.

Along with him, several bugs related to certain Agents have also been fixed. Viper’s Toxic Screen and friendly versions of area-damage abilities overwrote enemy versions of the same in some cases – so these two issues have been fixed.

Pearl map changes in Valorant Patch 5.08

A small issue in the Pearl map has also been addressed in Valorant patch 5.08. A small line of sight from A Main to A Link has been fixed, balancing out the time taken to peek at the area from both sides.

With that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 5.08 from the official patch notes.

Valorant Patch 5.08 notes

Agent Updates

Harbor goes live!

Bugs

Agents

Fixed an issue where friendly versions of area-damage abilities could overwrite enemy versions of those abilities to deal less damage

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Toxic Screen could have small gaps around ground level in specific map locations

Gameplay Systems

Fixed various minimap bugs: Ally position indicators would persist on the edge of minimap even after ally came back into view In some cases, KAY/O’s Suppression Blade position indicator could appear twice on the minimap Opening the larger map (defaulted to Caps Lock and ‘M’) during round transition could cause spawn barriers to appear as a single pixel “Recently Seen Enemy” icon indicators could sometimes update their position without the enemy being visible



Maps

Riot Games