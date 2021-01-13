 Valorant "buyback" glitch stealing players’ Creds is finally getting fixed - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant “buyback” glitch stealing players’ Creds is finally getting fixed

Published: 13/Jan/2021 3:51

by Andrew Amos
Jett in Valorant next to Vandal
Riot Games

One of Valorant’s most notorious glitches is finally getting fixed. After months of community campaigning, Riot have revealed the shopkeeper will no longer steal your Valorant Creds when allies sell weapons you bought for them in an upcoming patch.

One of Valorant’s most useful mechanics is the ability to request and buy weapons in-game for other players. No longer having to juggle weapons in spawn, everyone can get to their positions and set up in time for the round start thanks to the feature.

However, it hasn’t worked flawlessly. In fact, the shopkeeper has had a nasty habit of stealing players’ Creds through this system.

shooting in Valorant.
Riot Games
Accidentally sold a Vandal your teammate bought for you? Well, now they’ll properly get the 2,900 Creds back.

If a player bought a gun their ally requested, and then they sold it, sometimes players wouldn’t be handed back the cash. While this may be a small problem if it’s only a pistol, you can be out of pocket 5,000 Creds for a non-existent Operator, completely ruining your team’s economy.

The issue has been around for months, and the community has been pushing for changes from Day 1. Now, Riot is finally taking action, having nailed down the issue and promising a fix in the coming weeks.

“We are aware of this issue, and while it may not land in the current patch, we’re trying our best to get it fixed in an upcoming one,” developer Brandon ‘mochimisu’ Wang told players on Reddit on January 12.

Exactly what the problem is, or if more changes to the system are on the way is not known. Just fixing this little glitch though is sure to please a lot of players.

The change isn’t expected to land on patch 2.00 ⁠— which launched with Episode 2’s release on January 12 ⁠— but players won’t have to wait much longer to get their hard-earned Creds back for lost guns.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.20: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 13/Jan/2021 3:00 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 3:04

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite patch 15.20 update Jonesy stares at Zero Point.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has confirmed the next planned Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.20, is set to arrive this week, continuing the “bounty hunter” theme. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite players have had more than a month to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now Epic Games are planning to change things all over again.

While only a limited amount of leaks have been revealed, we do have a good idea of what’s coming in Fortnite’s next Season 5 patch; here’s everything we know about update v15.20 so far, starting with all the details on Wednesday’s downtime.

When is the Fortnite v15.20 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.20 update for Wednesday, January 13. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

“Battle up close and personal in our new update,” the devs wrote on Twitter.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.20 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite v15.20 early patch notes

Coming soon!

We’ll update these notes once Epic releases the unofficial 15.20 creator notes.

Fortnite's bounty hunter theme is set to continue in patch 15.20.
Epic Games
Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite team has also flagged a number of bugs on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the game’s mobile version too.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.20:

General

  • Sound effect audio delay.
  • Flip Rest Lobby Track inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.
  • Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair.
  • Michonne Outfit visual issues with cape Back Blings.

Battle Royale

  • Game freezing when going to the Complete tab on PlayStation and Xbox.
  • Sand Tunnelling temporarily disabled.
  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match.
  • Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Save the World

  • Quest progress not instantly updating in the HUD and Quest Log.
  • Broken Pickaxe animations.

Mobile Top Issues

  • Voice chat issues on Android.
  • The player loses all movement after jumping through Zero Point.

So, there you have it; all the notes and planned changes for Fortnite’s second Season 5 update. Once the official v15.20 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.