Logo
Valorant

Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 Battlepass: Skins, sprays, price, more

Published: 13/Jan/2021 0:09 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 0:18

by Bill Cooney
Yoru Episode 2 Act 1 Valorant Battlepass
Riot Games

Share

The first Act of Valorant’s Episode 2 has officially begun, and along with it has arrived a brand new Battlepass. From the new skin lines to the total costs, we’ve got a rundown on everything you need to know.

Episode 2 in Valorant, like Episode 1, will be split into three individual “Acts,” each of which brings all-new content along with them. The big new arrival in Act 1 is the newest Duelist Agent Yoru, alongside another full Battlepass to grind your way through.

From January 12 to the beginning of March, you’ll be able to advance through another 50 tiers of unlocks. Skins, sprays, gun buddies, and player cards are just a few of the items on offer.

Whether you’re playing casually for free or investing in the premium track, there seems to be something for everyone. Here’s a complete rundown of what’s in the Episode 2, Act 1 Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 2, Act 1 Battlepass price

Episode 2 Act 1 content Valorant
Riot Games
Episode 2, Act 1 has brought a new Agent and plenty more to Valorant.

Exactly like every single Battlepass we’ve seen in Valorant so far, Riot Games is sticking with the same, 1,000 Valorant Point price tag to unlock the premium track. This will provide players with access to every single new item on offer, should they gather enough of the required experience to level it up.

However, there is still the free track this time around too where you’ll still be able to unlock a few sprays and skins for your efforts throughout the Act without paying a premium.

If you do go for the premium version, keep in mind that you’ll also be earning a ton of Radianite through the Battle Pass as well.

Valorant Episode 2, Act 1 Battle Pass Rewards

Yoru Valorant Outpost Melee battlepass
Riot Games
Yoru can be seen with the Outpost Melee skin in the Episode 2 Trailer.

There are three brand new skin lines called Aerosol, Outpost, and Infinity included with the Act 1 Battlepass, and all of the weapons that each skin will come on are listed below:

Aerosol

  • Bucky
  • Shorty
  • Operator
  • Odin

Outpost

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Ares
  • Melee

Infinity

  • Bulldog
  • Spectre
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Classic (Tier 10 free Battlepass reward)

As well as new skins for your weapons, there’s also a ton of other goodies included. Player Cards, Gun Buddies, Sprays, Player Titles, and of course, Radianite Points aplenty, especially if you happen to make it to the final, Epilogue tier.

With that in mind, we’d highly recommend getting it and starting as soon as you’re able since there are 50 tiers to grind through. If you’ve ever gotten a Battlepass before, there’s probably no worse feeling than realizing the end of the Act is coming right up, and you’re still only on the third page.

Below is a full look at every single tier in Valorant’s Episode 2, Act 1 Battlepass:

Valorant Battle Pass Page 1

These screenshots were taken on Jan. 12, and show that the pass will expire 48 days from then. That could make the end date for Act 1 March 1, or at least when the Battlepass will run out.

As usual, if you’re looking to progress as quickly as possible, we’ve got you covered. Be sure to check out our definitive guide on gaining experience in Valorant so that you can rush to the end ASAP.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War servers down: Call of Duty players report issues on January 12

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:09

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War server status
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Black Ops Cold War servers are currently down, with an increasing number of Call of Duty error reports rolling in on January 12 across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Battle.net on PC.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest major entry in the Call of Duty franchise. With millions logging on every day to get grinding, server issues are to be expected from time to time.

The latest set of complications sparked on January 12 as players across all platforms began reporting issues at roughly 2 PM PT. Both titles are currently inaccessible due to server outages across the board.

Developers at Treyarch and Raven Software respectively are both aware of the issues. Check below for the latest update as the widespread outage continues.

Black Ops Cold War outage

Black Ops Cold War outage
Activision
A major Black Ops Cold War and Warzone outage was reported on January 12.

The January 12 outage appears to be impacting players across all regions and all platforms, according to DownDetector. Players from all around the globe are unable to login at the time of writing.

Regardless of which mode players are trying to access, switching to online will be met with issues as servers are currently offline.

Activision confirm server problems

Just a few minutes after issues first started to arise, Activision addressed the community. “We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” they shared on January 12.

Moments later and Community Manager Josh Torres reported “some fixes” are already rolling out. “Services are recovering,” he shared at 2:48 PM PT. “You might connect. You might not. You might see a login queue. We’re trending towards stability.”

While this is a step in the right direction, servers aren’t entirely back online just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and further information becomes available.