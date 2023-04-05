Turtle Troop player reveals xQc “ghosted” his Valorant team during negotiations

In a live stream with TSM content creator Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik, Turtle Troop player Peter ‘Governor’ No explained the situation around his Valorant Challengers team’s failure to sign with Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

The second split of the NA Valorant Challengers league is set to start in two weeks and Turtle Troop remains unsigned. The North American team appeared poised to sign with former Overwatch pro and content creator xQc before those talks reportedly broke down.

In a live stream with Subroza, Turtle Troop player Governor was asked about what happened during the negotiations with the streamer. Governor said that xQc led the team on before backing out of the deal without any explanation.

“We had term sheets signed and everything but then he like backed out last second and just ghosted us,” he said.

xQc ghosted Turtle Troop, according to player

George Geddes originally reported that the deal between the streamer and the team had fallen through, saying that xQc was absent during the process and that frustration had “been building” in both camps because of it.

If the move had gone through, Turtle Troop would have become the third team in the Challengers league to sign under a content creator’s brand or esports team. Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang assembled a lineup before the start of the season, and Moist Moguls, which is co-owned by Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr. and Ludwig Ahgren, signed the BreakThru roster halfway through Split 1.

Turtle Troop finished the first split in the NA Valorant Challengers league in fifth place in Group A and missed the Mid-Season Face Off tournament. They remain the sole unsigned squad in the league, which will return on April 18 with the second split.