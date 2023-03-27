Talks between xQc and Valorant team Turtle Troop reportedly broken down

Content creator Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been linked to North American Challengers League team Turtle Troop, but the negotiations to sign the Valorant squad have broken down.

The North American Challengers League was reportedly set to have another creator-ran Valorant squad join its ranks. Notable content creators like Ludwig Ahgren and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White Jr.’s Moist Esports along with Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang already have their own Valorant squads in the league.

xQc was meant to become the next creator to join the NA Challengers League, signing the roster for Turtle Troop. But it appears that the signing has caught a snag.

Article continues after ad

xQc having trouble signing Valorant squad Turtle Troop

George Geddes has reported that negotiations with Turtle Troop and xQc have broken down. The report says the discussions are still ongoing, but that both sides are frustrated as the creator has been absent from the process.

The former professional Overwatch player has continued to stream over 10 hours a day during this time and last posted on Twitter on March 17.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Turtle Troop has had a rough showing in NA Challengers. The free-agent team went 2-3 in their group and narrowly missed out on the Mid-Season Face Off. FaZe Clan, who posted the same record in the same group as the free-agent team, qualified for the tournament based on round differential.

Article continues after ad

The squad was not the worst team in their group or the league, however, as they placed above Shopify Rebellion in Group A. Group B also had MAD Lions and OREsports finish 1-4 and 0-5 respectively.

Turtle Troop finished the split with five circuit points toward Ascension tournament qualification and will have another split to garner more points toward the promotion event. The winner of the Ascension tournament will join the VCT Americas league for 2024 and 2025.