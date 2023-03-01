xQc reveals how search to buy Valorant team almost ended in getting scammed

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed just how close he came to buying a Valorant team, and how he was contacted by “scammers” as he was looking for one.

Over the years, there have been plenty of upstart esport organizations created by content creators and former pros that have backed a team of players for at least one event.

A few more have popped up in the last few weeks, especially in the North American Valorant scene, with the likes of Disguised Toast, Ludwig, and MoistCr1TiKaL backing challenger squads who are looking to break into the Mid-Season Invitational

Article continues after ad

Former Overwatch star xQc previously stated that he wanted to get on board and pick up his own, mainly with the aim of destroying Toast’s squad. While that didn’t come to fruition, it appears he wasn’t actually far away from making it happen at one point.

xQc reveals how close he was to buying Valorant team

It was something xQc discussed during his February 28 Twitch stream as he watched a clip of Ludwig trying to rally his boys during a 13-9 defeat to Turtle Troop in their debut game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Juicer esports when? My brother, I said I was interested in buying a team and I contacted one team to buy – I was way ahead of Ludwig to sign a team,” he told his chat.

Article continues after ad

“They had already found a sponsor and I said ‘yo guys I want to buy a team’ and the other DM I got was from a bunch of low silver crypto scammers and that’s it. Nobody else, nobody DMs me again!”

Some fans are, naturally, disappointed that they don’t have an xQc-backed team to follow in Valorant, but at least he tried.

If he did have one, xQc would undoubtedly bring a massive number of eyes to the scene, but its better not having one than getting scammed.