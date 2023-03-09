xQc set to enter Valorant esports with NA Challengers team

Twitch superstar Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is about to add his name to the list of content creators with esports teams as he is reportedly about to sign a Valorant team competing in NA Challengers.

xQc is in advanced talks with NA Challengers team Turtle Troop, with a deal close at hand, according to independent reporter Max Katz and Dot Esports.

If confirmed, the Twitch star will join the list of big-name content creators who have invested in Valorant esports in recent months.

In January, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang created his own Valorant team, which days later qualified for the Challengers league. And only last month, Moist Esports, an organization co-owned by Ludwig Ahgren and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White, entered Riot Games’ FPS with Challengers squad BreakThru.

The reports come just days after xQc revealed on his stream that he was “buying a Valorant team”.

xQc close to entering Valorant esports

An official announcement could be coming soon, with Turtle Troop slated to face G2 Esports later on March 9, at 9pm GMT / 1pm PT, in the Challengers league.

Turtle Troop currently sit at the bottom of Challengers’ Group A with a 1-2 record and a -24 round record. The team bounced back from a 0-2 start last week and beat Moist Moguls in their first match after bringing in Tanner ‘TiGG’ Spanu and Anthony ‘mummAy’ DiPaolo.

Earlier this week, Turtle Troop made headlines after it was reported that Jack ‘Add3r’ Hayashi, one of the team’s players, had been trialing for Evil Geniuses. In the end, the North American organization decided not to follow up on their interest in the player, who missed a week’s worth of practice with the team.

The Challengers league is the second tier of Valorant in North America, only behind the VCT Americas international league. The top two Challengers teams will qualify for the Ascension Tournament, where they will face off against teams from the LATAM and Brazil Challengers Leagues for a spot in VCT Americas.

Turtle Troop’s Valorant roster: