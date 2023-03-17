NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off: Schedule, teams and how to watch

The eight best Valorant teams from NA Challengers Split 1 are about to clash in a $30,000 mid-season tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the Mid-Season Face Off.

Drawing inspiration from League of Legends, NA Challengers will have its own Mid-Season Invitational between splits. The top eight teams from the first split — four per group — will lock horns in a week-long tournament that will offer $30,000.

In addition to prize money, the Mid-Season Face Off will have circuit points (VCL) on the line. These are used to reseed the Challengers groups for Split 2 and will ultimately determine the eight teams making it to the Challengers playoffs. By performing well in Face Off, teams will be one step closer to Ascension and, consequently, the VCT Americas league.

M80 M80 ended Split 1 with a 4-1 record

Below is everything you need to know about the NA Challengers Mid-Season Face Off. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off: How to watch

The entire Challengers circuit is broadcast on Riot Games’ Valorant North America Twitch and YouTube channels. We have embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off: Format & schedule

The Mid-Season Face Off will begin on March 23, one week after the conclusion of Split 1. The tournament will feature a double-elimination, best-of-three format, with the grand final scheduled for April 1.

Only the top four teams from each Split 1 group will compete in the Mid-Season Face Off. The first-round pairings will be based on the group standings.

NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off: Qualified teams

Team Players G2 Esports ShahZaM, dapr, wippie, penny, OXY TSM seven, corey, gMd, NaturE, Kanpeki M80 Esports koalanoob, zander, eeiu, johnqt, NiSMO The Guard trent, JonahP, neT, valyn, tex Disguised XXiF, steel, clear, genghsta, riku Moist Moguls thief, aproto, flyuh, sym, brawk Oxygen mitch, pwny, randyySAVAGE, skuba, Verno TBD TBD

NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off: Standings