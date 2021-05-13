 TSM Zoe slams GirlGamer Valorant Tournament for "intrusive" gender verification - Dexerto
Valorant

TSM Zoe slams GirlGamer Valorant Tournament for “intrusive” gender verification

Published: 13/May/2021 10:59 Updated: 13/May/2021 11:20

by Lauren Bergin
TSM Zoe
Riot Games, Twitter: Zoessielol

TSM’s Zoe ‘Zoe’ Servais has been declined entry to the GirlGamer Valorant competition as she doesn’t have evidence of her identity. 

Riot Games have made an extensive commitment to Valorant players of marginalized genders to ensure their equal treatment.

VCT Game Changers, the women’s only leg of the Valorant Champions Tour, is well underway, and Riot’s devs have made promises to tackle sexism within the title itself.

However, a member of TSM’s female squad has been denied entry to the ‘Girl Gamer Esports Festival’ tournament for not having clear “evidence” of her identity.

tsm valorant all-women team
Twitter: TSM
TSM’s all female team has helped to shatter stigmas about competitive gaming.

TSM’s female squad’s IGL Zoe (drawn second from the left) is a transgender woman.

On May 11, Zoe shared a scathing series of tweets, calling out the Girl Gamer tournament for not accepting her entry due to her lack of proof that she is, indeed, a woman.

“So, because I haven’t had the time or money to legally change my name in my state, I’m now unable to participate in your tournaments because my ID doesn’t say “Zoe” on it,” she writes, concluding that “this is extremely intrusive of privacy.”

She continued in further tweets, “there are other ways of going about verifying someone and their gender identity, instead of asking for someone’s literal ID (which minors typically don’t even have) or proof of genital surgery.”

Concluding that “it’s not just stupid, it’s absolutely f**king wrong and way out of line.”

GirlGamer esports responds

GirlGamer tournament officials responded on Twitter to Zoe’s criticism.

“We hear you, and changes will be made,” a response from the official account said.

Whether this will now allow Zoe to compete in the upcoming GirlGamer Esports Festival is unclear.

