TSM Zoe slams GirlGamer Valorant Tournament for "intrusive" gender verification - Dexerto

TSM’s Zoe ‘Zoe’ Servais has been declined entry to the GirlGamer Valorant competition as she doesn’t have evidence of her identity.

Riot Games have made an extensive commitment to Valorant players of marginalized genders to ensure their equal treatment.

VCT Game Changers, the women’s only leg of the Valorant Champions Tour, is well underway, and Riot’s devs have made promises to tackle sexism within the title itself.

However, a member of TSM’s female squad has been denied entry to the ‘Girl Gamer Esports Festival’ tournament for not having clear “evidence” of her identity.

TSM’s female squad’s IGL Zoe (drawn second from the left) is a transgender woman.

Advertisement

On May 11, Zoe shared a scathing series of tweets, calling out the Girl Gamer tournament for not accepting her entry due to her lack of proof that she is, indeed, a woman.

“So, because I haven’t had the time or money to legally change my name in my state, I’m now unable to participate in your tournaments because my ID doesn’t say “Zoe” on it,” she writes, concluding that “this is extremely intrusive of privacy.”

So, because I haven't had the time or money to legally change my name in my state, I'm now unable to participate in your tournaments because my ID doesn't say "Zoe" on it. This is extremely intrusive of privacy. You just eliminated several top NA teams from participating. pic.twitter.com/ifLOhQhqwO — TSM Zoe (@Zoessielol) May 11, 2021

She continued in further tweets, “there are other ways of going about verifying someone and their gender identity, instead of asking for someone’s literal ID (which minors typically don’t even have) or proof of genital surgery.”

Advertisement

Concluding that “it’s not just stupid, it’s absolutely f**king wrong and way out of line.”

There are other ways of going about verifying someone and their gender identity, instead of asking for someone's literal ID (which minors typically don't even have) or proof of genital surgery. It's not just stupid, it's absolutely fucking wrong and way out of line. — TSM Zoe (@Zoessielol) May 11, 2021

GirlGamer esports responds

GirlGamer tournament officials responded on Twitter to Zoe’s criticism.

“We hear you, and changes will be made,” a response from the official account said.

We hear you, and changes will be made 😊 — GIRLGAMER Esports Festival (@girlgamerfest) May 11, 2021

Whether this will now allow Zoe to compete in the upcoming GirlGamer Esports Festival is unclear.