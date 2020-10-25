 Cloud9 signs first all-female Valorant esports roster - Dexerto
Cloud9 signs first all-female Valorant esports roster

Published: 25/Oct/2020 22:12

by Bill Cooney
Cloud9 has officially announced they’ve signed one of the first all-female Valorant teams in the game’s esports community: C9White.

Teams the world over have been signing players for Riot’s new FPS left and right but no professional org had signed an all-female squad, until Cloud9’s latest announcement broke on October 25.

In a tweet, the org announced Alexis ‘alexis‘ Guarrasi, Annie ‘AnnieDro‘ Roberts, Jasmine ‘Jazzyk1ns‘ Manankil, Melanie ‘meL‘ Capone, and ‘katsumi‘ – who have all played together before – as the five faces of C9White.

Kristin Salvatore, senior vice president of marketing at Cloud9, told GamesBeat in an interview that both the org’s female and male Valorant squads will play in the same league, practice together, and scrim against one another.

“We have two competitive teams,” Salvatore said in the interview. “And our goal is to actually have one competitive team that has the best players on it.”

Ideally, this would be a mix of both male and female pros, something that would be a first for a top-tier Valorant program, and a combination that we have rarely seen in esports at all.

One parallel that could be drawn is Se-yeon ‘Geguri‘ Kim of the Shanghai Dragons in the Overwatch League, but one female bench player on a roster is a far cry from an all-female team or a main club that gives six different women a chance to crack its starting lineup.

As mentioned earlier, all five members of C9White have played together before – on an unsponsored team named MAJKL. They ended up finishing in the 5th – 8th spot at the Counter Logic Gaming Blitz Open Cup, and, later on, got first place at the all-female FTW Summer Showdown tournament in September.

The lineup will play their first matches under the blue C9 banner just a day after the official announcement, at Riot’s First Strike tournament qualifiers starting on Monday, October 26.

It’s no secret that esports organizations are trying to appeal more to the female demographic and get more girls involved in gaming. There is an ongoing effort to break gendered stereotypes in the industry and, from a capitalist lens, their money does spend just as well as males after all. So it will be very interesting to see how this ends up working out for the newly minted pros on C9White.

Fortnite World Cup winner Aqua banned from FNCS by Epic Games

Published: 25/Oct/2020 14:44

by Theo Salaun
aqua benjyfishy FNCS

Fortnite World Cup champion David ‘aqua’ Wang has been banned by Epic Games, following controversy over alleged stream sniping against FNCS opponents.

Aqua’s trio (with Rezon and Noahreyli) have been participating in FNCS Europe and, following the Week 3 semis, were accused of stream-sniping another popular trio: Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ Fish, Martin ‘MrSavage’ Andersen, and Kevin ‘LeTsHe’ Fedjuschkin.

Although fans initially deemed aqua’s behavior suspicious, things quickly escalated. With Benjyfishy’s team unable to qualify for the Week 3 finals and the discovery that aqua was watching MrSavage’s stream during the competition, the controversy has spiraled.

mrsavage viewers aqua stream sniping
Twitch, @MrSavage
A screenshot of MrSavage’s Twitch stream showing that aqua was watching during the event.

Aqua banned by Epic Games

On October 25, aqua confirmed that his account had been banned from competitive, with Epic Games simply providing the reason as “other.”

Following condemnations of the World Cup winner’s team, rumors began circulating that aqua, Rezon, and Noahreyli had been banned by participating past the first match of the Finals. 

It was never officially legitimized and has since been made even more unclear by responses from some of the involved parties.

After the rumor mill buzzed with the reports that aqua’s team was banned from competing, he took to Twitter and gave a concise clarification denying those allegations: “We are not banned, we just don’t wanna play. It’s boring without early fighting Benjy.”

Given the difficulty inherent to confirming someone was in fact stream-sniping and didn’t coincidentally run into a fellow streamer, many believe it is unlikely that the World Cup winner has actually been exiled from the competition.

Additionally, some have noted that bans typically result in removal from the leaderboard, something that aqua’s team has not been hit with.

As for how the players are handling it, aqua and Benjyfishy simply joked about the incident.

 

At 17 years old, aqua represented his home country of Austria to the fullest by winning the 2019 Fortnite World Cup’s Duos event with Norway’s Emil ‘Nyhrox’ Bergquist. With a smooth $1.5 million earned from the World Cup, he’s since signed with Cooler Esport and continued to win competitions across Europe.

We will continue to update this article with more details as they become available.